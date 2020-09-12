UN Adopts Resolution Calling For Global Cooperation To Fight COVID-19, US Votes Against It

The United States voted against a COVID-19 resolution in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 11 that sought a "comprehensive and coordinated response" to the pandemic and also called for recognition of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) leadership role. The United States, which withdrew from the UN health body this July, along with Israel, voted against the resolution that was adopted by an overwhelming majority with 169 countries voting in favour of the text. Washington had accused WHO of mismanaging the COVID-19 pandemic and also siding with China before officially withdrawing from the global health agency this summer.

Out of 193 nations, 169 voted in favour of the resolution, Ukraine and Hungary abstained from voting, while the United States and Israel voted against the text, that calls for international cooperation to contain and overcome the pandemic and its consequences.

Unsuccessful in removing abortion paragraph

Ahead of the vote, Washington unsuccessfully moved to remove a paragraph from the text on protecting women in areas of sexual and reproductive health. The Trump administration, which is a staunch opponent of abortion rights for women in the US wanted the paragraph to be removed from the resolution.

However, with 120 countries voting in favour of the paragraph, it was finally kept in the final draft of the resolution. Iraq and Libya also sided with the US in voting for the removal of the paragraph but to no avail.

The UNGA resolution also reiterated Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for a global ceasefire amid the pandemic in order to better facilitate the fight against COVID-19. The text also called for the removal of all "unjustified obstacles", referring to the sanctions imposed on various countries, so that they could access products needed to combat the disease outbreak.

