UN 'appalled' By Twin Attacks By Islamist Militants In Nigeria

The United Nations on June 14 said that it was ‘appalled’ by the twin attacks by Islamist militants in north-eastern Nigeria’s Borno State. According to an international media outlet, dozens of soldiers and civilians were killed when the fighters attacked Monguno, a garrison town where UN and other aid workers are based, and a village in Nganzai. The twin attacks also came days after at least 81 villagers were killed in Gubio.

As per reports, a Boko Haram faction called itself the Islamic State in West Africa (Iswap) said it is behind all three attacks. Four years ago, the splitter group declared its loyalty to the Islamic State group. In the recent twin attacks at least 20 soldiers and over 40 civilians were repeatedly killed. While speaking to an international media outlet, people from Goni Usmanti Village in Nganzai said that the militants shot 38 people and set a truck on fire with passengers inside.

Moreover, al least 15 people, including nine soldiers, also died in Monguno town. According to reports, militants armed with heavy weapons including rocket launchers arrived in Monguno, which is a base for several international non-governmental organisations. The militant group arrived on June 13 and overrun the government forces in the area.

According to a statement, the UN said, “On 13 June, non-state armed group operatives aboard light trucks mounted with heavy artillery raided Goni Usmanti community in Nganzai LGA before penetrating the town of Monguno around 11.45 a.m. from two different entry points, resulting in clashes with the military which lasted for about two hours. The armed assailants reached the humanitarian hub, where over 50 aid workers were present at the time of the attack”.

UN condemns the ‘horrific attack’

The agency further also informed that the vehicles were set ablaze and unexploded missiles were found outside the main humanitarian facility, however, nothing was seriously damaged. The UN said that the protective security measures deployed at the humanitarian hub prevented any harm to the over 50 aid workers who were in the facility at the time of the attack. According to a media report, the militant group also distributed letters to residents, the local Hausa language warning them not to work with the military or international aid groups.

While taking to Twitter, UN humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon condemned the attack and called the incident ‘horrific’. Kallon also added, “I am deeply saddened by the news that many civilians, including an innocent child, lost their lives in these horrific attacks. My deepest condolences go to their families. Those who were injured are also in my thoughts and I wish them a speedy recovery”.

I am appalled by continued violent attacks launched by non-state armed groups in civilian areas in Borno



My deepest condolences go to the families of the people who lost their lives



I also reiterate that civilians & aid workers are #NotATarget https://t.co/0d7glhIAXx — Edward Kallon (@EdwardKallon) June 14, 2020

