Soon after US President Joe Biden held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart over ongoing tension with Ukraine, the United Nations was prompt to appreciate the move of both the leaders. While speaking to news agency Sputnik, UN associate spokesperson Florencia Soto Nino said that the United Nations always appreciates the option of dialogue to resolve any issues or conflict. "We always welcome dialogue between the member states," Soto Nino said when asked about the phone call. The statement from the United Nations came after US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held a telephonic conversation over Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine.

According to the statement released by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden’s Phone Call, two leaders spoke frankly for nearly an hour amid growing alarm over Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine, a claim that Russia denied multiple times. During the conversation, President Biden warned his Russian counterpart of imposing sanctions if he tried to invade or destabilise the incumbent Ukraine government. According to US intelligence input, around 70,000 Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by Vladimir Putin and the forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine" next year.

"President Biden urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine. He made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine," read the statement released by Psaki.

Russia warns US on imposing sanctions

Meanwhile, replying to President Biden, Putin said such a move by the United States could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations. "Further US sanctions would be a colossal mistake that would entail grave consequences," said Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov, during a press conference held after the conversation between the two leaders. He further added that Putin told Biden that Russia would act as the US would if offensive weapons were deployed near American borders. It is worth mentioning the call was requested by President Putin ahead of scheduled talks between senior US and Russian officials on 9 and 10 January in Geneva. Notably, this was the second time within a month that the leaders held a discussion over the Ukraine issue. Earlier in the first week of this month, Biden and Putin held a video meeting over the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine.

