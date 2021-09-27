UN Chief Antonio Guterres Calls For ‘comprehensive Elimination’ Of Nuclear Weapons

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on all nuclear powers of the world for a comprehensive ban on nuclear weapons. Speaking at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Internal Day for Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, the UN Chief asserted that nuclear weapons must be wiped off from the world and countries should engage in a "new era of dialogue, trust and peace."

Noting that the threat of nuclear weapons "has been central to the work of UN since its inception," Chief Guterres reckoned that "In 1946, the very first General Assembly resolution sought the elimination from national armaments of atomic weapons and all of the other major weapons adaptable to mass destruction," Xinhua News Agency reported quoting his speech at the UNGA. Giving gross statistics, Mr. Guterres also said that the total number of nuclear weapons has been decreasing for some decades. "Some 14,000 are stockpiled around world, which is facing the highest level of nuclear risk in almost four decades," UN Chief said in his statement.

The fear of nuclear obliteration continues to loom with the "states... quantitatively improving their arsenals." These are worrying signs of a new arms race with 'humanity,' as Guterres feared, 'remaining unacceptably close to nuclear annihilation.' Following this, he urged all the nations to collectively adopt the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

Nearly 14,000 nuclear weapons are stockpiled around the world.



Humanity remains unacceptably close to nuclear annihilation.



Now is the time to lift the cloud of nuclear conflict for good, eliminate nuclear weapons from our world, and usher in a new era of trust and peace. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 26, 2021

Call for ban on the "state of limbo"

Speaking at the world forum on Thursday, the UN Chief appealed to all the world powers holding nuclear weapons and or technology to come forward and sign the CTBT. "We have remained in the state of limbo for far too long," Guterres said while attempting to prod the nuclear-powered nations.

This week at #UNGA my message was simple:



Our world has never been more threatened or divided. But I have hope.



These are problems we have created, and problems we can solve.



Humanity has shown that we are capable of great things when we join forces.



Let's get to work. pic.twitter.com/U4ok4nfWZ8 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 26, 2021

The initiative, which was adopted in 1996, has already been signed by 185 countries. However, the Treaty to be fully instrumental has to be ratified by 44 specific nations, eight out of which are yet to sign. The leftover eight nations are: China, India, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Pakistan, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and the United States.

Meanwhile, Guterres also clung his hopes to the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) embraced by Russia and the US. Dubbing it a "welcome step," he added that the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is also a window of opportunity for all countries to take practical steps to comprehensively prevent the use of and eliminate nuclear weapons. The Treaty will be entered into force in January 2022 at the Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Image: AP/ Shutterstock (representative)