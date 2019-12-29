UN Chief António Guterres Condemns 'horrendous' Attack In Somalia

The United Nations Secretary-General has condemned the barbaric car bomb attack that occurred at a busy checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia on December 28. According to the reports, at least 90 people were killed and dozens wounded in the car bomb explosion. Many of the victims were students. The UN chief Antonio Guterres has condemned the horrendous crime, according to a statement released by his spokesperson. Guterres extended his deepest condolences to the victims' families and wished for a speedy recovery to those injured in the blast.

Secretary-General stands in solidarity

The statement also added that the Secretary-General stands in solidarity with the people and government of Somalia in their pursuit of peace and development. The top humanitarian official in Somalia also joined the Secretary-General in condemning the attack. Deputy Special Representative at the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia, Adam Abdelmoula took to Twitter to mark the organisation's solidarity with the Somali people and Government. A Somali MP on December 28 tweeted that he had been told the death toll of a blast in Mogadishu stands at more than 90, including 17 police officers. Abdikadir Abdirahman Haji Aden, the founder of Amin ambulances, told a news agency that dozens of people were also wounded.

I condemn today's barbaric attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers are with all those affected. The @UNinSomalia stands firm in its continued solidarity with the people of #Somalia and their Government. — Adam Abdelmoula (@adam_abdelmoula) December 28, 2019

Deceased included students

The same was reiterated by an international organisation working in Somalia which told the media that at least 90 people were killed and dozens were wounded when a bomb-laden vehicle exploded at a bustling checkpoint in the Somalia capital Mogadishu on December 28. Mogadishu Mayor Omar Muhamoud also confirmed the aforementioned numbers. In a separate statement, the Somali Foreign Minister informed that the deceased included many students and two Turkish nationals. The injured were transported to Medina Hospital through ambulance cite reports. A nurse at the hospital told the media that the facility had received more than 100 wounded people. The site of the blast was cleared by the rescuers who carried the bodies past the twisted wreckage of a vehicle and a minibus taxi.

