UN Chief Antonio Guterres Urges For Inclusion Of Persons With Disabilities In Society

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged for the inclusion of persons with disabilities in society. While addressing the countries that are parties to the 2006 Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the UN chief said that aforesaid rights can be fully achieved by tackling injustices, obstacles, and discrimination that the disabled population experiences.

READ |UN Chief calls for restraint amid rising tension after Iranian nuclear scientist's killing

Realizing the rights of persons with disabilities is important

Referring to the global action plan to bring about a more just and sustainable world Guterres said realizing the rights of persons with disabilities is important in order to fulfill the core promise of the 2030 Agenda that is 'to leave no one behind'. The 13th session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention is taking place ahead of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, commemorated on December 3 annually.

"In all our actions, our goal is clear: a world in which all persons can enjoy equal opportunities, participate in decision-making and truly benefit from economic, social, political and cultural life. That is a goal worth fighting for", Guterres said.

READ | UN Chief calls for restraint amid rising tension after Iranian nuclear scientist's killing

Pandemic has deepened pre-existing inequalities

Adding further, the secretary-general said the pandemic has deepened pre-existing inequalities affecting the world's one billion persons with disabilities. Even under regular circumstances, they were already less likely to access healthcare, education and jobs, or to be included in their communities, he added.

"While I celebrate that there now 182 parties to the convention, the pandemic has made evident that there is still a long way to go in fully understanding the human rights model of disability enshrined in the convention, and therefore in fully implementing its provisions," Guterres said in a video message.

READ | Iran writes to UN asserting ‘right to defend’ after nuclear scientist's assassination

Meanwhile, in May, Guterres issued a policy brief highlighting the disproportionate impact COVID-19 is having on persons with disabilities. He has called for pandemic response and recovery to be more disability-inclusive, starting with recognizing and guarding the human rights of persons with disabilities. He further emphasized that securing the rights of persons with disabilities is necessary for upholding the values and principles that underlie the UN.

READ | UN refugee chief says Ethiopia conflict far from over as Eritrean migrant remain at risk

(With ANI inputs) (Image-ANI)