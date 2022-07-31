UN Chief 'concerned' Over Ongoing Al-Sadr-backed Protests In Iraq; Calls For De-escalation

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on Saturday voiced "deep concern" over the ongoing escalation of protests in Iraq. In a statement, the UNAMI wrote that the situation was "extremely concerning" after agitators stormed the Iraqi Parliament to demonstrate against the nomination of Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani for the Prime Ministerial post. The UNAMI called on involved parties to immediately "de-escalate in the interest of all Iraqis."

"The ongoing escalation is deeply concerning. Voices of reason and wisdom are critical to prevent further violence. All actors are encouraged to de-escalate in the interest of all Iraqis," the UNAMI said in a Twitter post.

US 'closely following' Iraq, asks all parties to abstain from violence

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Baghdad also called on protestors to resort to peaceful demonstrations, expressing concern over reports of violence. In a statement, the US embassy stated that they are “closely monitoring the unrest in Baghdad today and are concerned about reports of violence." It added, "We join the call by parties across the Iraqi political spectrum to remain calm, abstain from violence, and resolve their political differences through a peaceful process guided by the Iraqi constitution," as protestors stormed the capital’s fortified Green Zone. The US embassy in Baghdad also urged protestors to refrain from violence and seek a peaceful resolution through dialogue.

On the other hand, the Arab League also appealed to demonstrators to abstain from violence. "The secretary-general (of Arab League- Ahmed Aboul-Gheit) stresses that getting things out of control will not be in the interest of Iraq or interest of any party," the organisation said in a Facebook statement. Gheit also urged all political parties to coordinate in order to quell the ongoing escalation and "start a real dialogue," Xinhua News reported.

Iraq protestors breach Parliament building again

Hundreds of followers of the Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr on Saturday yet again breached the high-security Parliament building in Baghdad, later approaching the PM's office as a political crisis bubbled to a boiling point. The protestors overwhelmed the barriers and settled in the Parliament for the second time in one week, with water bottles and hot meals delivered to them. Sloganeering and chanting religious verses continued until evening as protesters claimed to remain in the government building for a "long haul", local media reports said.

The protests came as the political situation remained in the doldrums for nearly nine months now. Iraq has been unable to form a new government since the elections in October 2021. However, last Wednesday, Al-Sadr's rival and Iran-backed Coordination Framework alliance announced a premier candidate Al-Sudani, which largely infuriated the Al-Sadr followers. The political instability emerged after Al-Sadr, whose bloc had the largest faction (79 seats) in the 329-seat parliament, withdrew its MPs following days of disagreements with the opposition to form a "national majority government."

(Image: AP)