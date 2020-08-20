UN Chief Continues To Follow Developments In Mali Very Closely: Spokesperson

Spokesperson of United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said UN Secretary-General is following happenings in Political fractured Mali closely and have deep concerns after soldiers arrested Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and several members of his Cabinet in a military coup. While speaking to journalists Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric said United Nation’s mission in Mali is also following the situation and keeping eyes on the developments.

UN Secretary General’s spokesperson also said United Nation’s peacekeeping forces will be continuing their work on the ground and will be cooperating with the Malian people and the Malian security force, which is guarding the North and Central areas, where the situation is still worrying. On August 18 Antonio Guterres in a statement strongly condemned the military mutiny and arrest of the President and members of his government.

“The Secretary-General calls for an immediate restoration of constitutional order and rule of law in Mali," Dujarric said on August 18

The United Nation’s Chief reiterates his calls for a negotiated solution and peaceful resolution of their differences and expresses his full support for the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in their efforts to find a peaceful solution to the current crisis in Mali, including through the good offices of his Special Representative.

Soldiers promise fresh elections

On August 19, leaders of the military coup those who overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s government and forced him to resign said they would bring a political transition and will soon hold elections within a reasonable time. In-state television broadcast Ismael Wague, the Malian Air Force deputy chief of staff said The National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), will be formed to oversee the political transition. This big change came after Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar resigned on August 19, after being detained in a coup set by mutinous troops.

(With inputs from PTI)

