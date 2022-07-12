UN Chief Expresses 'solidarity' With Sri Lankans, Calls For Peaceful Transition Of Govt

After tumultuous protests rocked Sri Lanka due to the financial crisis, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday expressed solidarity with Sri Lankans. The UN chief also called for dialogue for the “smooth” transition of government to find solutions as the country tackles the worst economic crisis since 1948.

As thousands of people stormed the official residences of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe demanding their resignation, both leaders agreed to step down. But, Guterres also voice condemnation against “all acts of violence” and called for the ones responsible to be held accountable. It is to mention here that before the demonstrators broke into the Colombo Fort residence of the Sri Lankan President, police had fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

I stand in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka & call for dialogue to ensure a smooth transition of government & to find sustainable solutions to the economic crisis.



I condemn all acts of violence and calls for those responsible to be held accountable. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 11, 2022

While Sri Lankan PM emphasised that the government should work within the constitutional framework, the main opposition, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) on Monday unanimously proposed that Sajith Premadasa take over as 'caretaker' President. The official stepdown of Rajapaksa is planned for later this week, reportedly on July 13. SJB holds 50 seats in the parliament, and at least 113 MPs are required to vote in favour of the opposition’s proposal for Premadasa to finally take over the position. Remarkably, under the Presidential Elections (Special Provisions) Act of Sri Lanka, the leaders are required to “act within a short period” of time to install the new government.

Tumultuous protests in Sri Lanka on Saturday

While the country is facing the worst financial crisis since 1948, on Saturday, the demonstrators remained in Rajapaksa’s seaside residence in Colombo Fort and Wickremesinghe’s home. The demonstrators stated that they would stay inside the leaders’ residence until they resign. Rajapaksa was said to have fled the scene when he was nowhere to be found. A statement from the Sri Lankan president’s office later stated that he had ordered the immediate distribution of a cooking gas consignment to the public, suggesting that he was still working.

Meanwhile, in the country crippled by an acute shortage of fuel, medicines and other essential items, the discontent with the Sri Lankan government has been growing among the residents. Soldiers were even deployed around the city but as per AP, the troops only watched from afar as the crowds entered Rajapaksa’s sprawling residence and even splashed in the spool. Meanwhile, the occupants of the Sri Lankan PM’s residence were captured cooking in an outdoor kitchen and playing the tabletop game carrom. Some even slept on the sofas.

Image: AP