UN Chief Guterres Denounces Grenade Attack At Afghanistan Cricket Stadium That Killed 19

Amid the grave humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the United Nations condemned the recent bomb blast at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium that killed at least 19 people. While denouncing the attack, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the attack against any civilian is strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law. "I strongly condemn Friday's attack at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, which claimed the lives of at least 19 civilians & caused additional casualties. Attacks against civilians and civilian objects are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law," he tweeted.

As per local media reports, a grenade exploded on Friday during a cricket game in Kabul at around 4.10 PM, where thousands of people had gathered to watch the match between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Pamir Zalmi. Media reports claimed the game was part of the domestic T20 Shpageeza Cricket league games held every year. Initially, none of the terror organisations claimed responsibility for the explosion at the International Cricket Stadium, later, the Islamic State group’s regional affiliate, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, announced that the atttack was sponsored by them.

Meanwhile, the UN Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, who was present at the site when the incident took place, also denounced the heinous act and said, "Today's blast is yet another harrowing reminder of the terrifying and sudden violence that the population in Afghanistan continues to be exposed to." Alabarov stressed sports bring people hope, inspire children and generations alike, play a crucial role in breaking down barriers and bringing communities together, and serve as an important source of pride. "I reiterate that directing attacks against the population, including sporting facilities, is strictly prohibited," he stressed.

Back-to-back bomb blasts after the Taliban took over

It is to mention that the country has been witnessing back-to-back bomb blasts after the Taliban took over Afghanistan in mid-August last year. As per media reports, the number of deaths in the country was higher during former President Ashraf Ghani's reign but the number of blasts was lesser under his regime. Last year, a series of deadly bomb blasts took place in which more than 60 people lost their lives while praying at Imam Bargah-e-Fatima Mosque. Earlier, a Shiite mosque was targeted by a massive explosion that severely injured over 83 people.

Earlier this month, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released a report regarding arbitrary killings by the Taliban. The report claimed that the incumbent "all-men Taliban government" has been violating its own amnesty decree and killed more than 10 security forces in the past ten months. The de facto authorities have limited dissent by cracking down on protests and curbing media freedoms according to the report. The report condemns arbitrary arrests of journalists, protestors, and civil society activists.

