UN Chief Guterres Urges United Action To Combat 'multi-dimensional Catastrophe' In Myanmar

United Nations (UN) chief Antonio Guterres has urged unified regional and international action to bring Myanmar back on the path of democracy and end a conflict that has claimed more than 1,100 lives. In a report that was circulated in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), he said that the opportunity to prevent the army from entrenching its rule could be narrowing as days passed. The UN chief warned that the conflict had the potential of flaring up into a full-fledged “catastrophe” in the whole South-East Asian region.

“The risk of a large-scale armed conflict requires a collective approach to prevent a multi-dimensional catastrophe in the heart of Southeast Asia and beyond. Grave humanitarian implications, including rapidly deteriorating food security, an increase in mass displacements and a weakened public health system compounded by a new wave of COVID-19 infections require a coordinated approach in complementarity with regional actors,” he said.

In August the ASEAN appointed Bruneian lawmaker Erywan Yusof as its envoy to Myanmar while also adopting a 5 point programme aimed at stopping violence and initiating a dialogue in the country. Terming Yusuf’s appointment as “timely and comprehensive” move to facilitate peace, UN chief Guterres said that he strongly encouraged the bloc’s work with the UN envoy. It is worth mentioning that ever since his appointment, Yusof has been negotiating his way with Myanmar's military junta to allow a visit.

3 Million people under crisis: UN

Earlier on Monday, the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said that Myanmar was facing a humanitarian crisis with about three million people requiring assistance. In its latest report, the international agency further detailed that an additional two million needy residents have been identified following the February 1 coup d'etat which ousted the country’s democratically elected government. Additionally, the coronavirus has also exacerbated the crisis, sickening 459,436 people and claiming the lives of 17,583 people and “It is likely that the numbers are higher due to low testing capacity in-country”. As per the UNOCHA, the most "vulnerable" families reside in urban and peri-urban areas, mainly in the cities of Yangon and Mandalay. Notably, scores of civilians have lost their lives in Myanmar’s largest city Yangon, which witnessed the decade’s biggest protests back in February.

Image: AP