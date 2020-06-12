UN chief says 100 personnel infected, 2 died in Mali due to coronavirus

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on June 11, revealed that more than 100 United Nations personnel working in Mali have been infected by a coronavirus. In addition, two other people working for the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA). According to John Hopkins University, a total of 1,722 people have tested positive while 97 died in the African Nation.

"Mali has not been spared by the virus, and neither has our peacekeeping mission on the ground," he told a UNSC meeting while confirming the news.

Political turmoil in Mali

He further said that while most of those affected have recovered, two have died adding that the organisation was mourning the loss. Speaking about the situation in Mali, Guterres said that the country was already struggling with terrorism and the COVID-19 pandemic has only worsened the satiation with terrorists and other armed groups trying to cash on the health emergency. Mali has been in turmoil since a 2012 uprising prompted mutinous soldiers to overthrow the president. Since then, the nation has not only faced Islamic insurgency but also a Franch led war.

Commenting on the situations in terrorism prone African nations last week, Guterres reportedly said the coronavirus pandemic has compounded the "dire humanitarian and security situations” in Mali and Africa’s Sahel region. The U.N. chief said in a report to the Security Council that the deteriorating security situation “remains of grave concern with terrorist groups allied with al-Qaida and Islamic State competing for control over areas of influence.”

Guterres said terrorist attacks against civilians, Malian and international forces are continuing in northern and central Mali, posing the most significant security threat in the north. He said clashes between al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have also been reported.

