UN Chief Says None Of Us Is Safe From COVID-19 Until All Of Us Are Safe

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said that "none of us is safe" from COVID-19 in this interconnected world until all of us are safe. The UN Secretary-General expressed his delight over joining the World Health Organisation (WHO) and global leaders to launch the ACT Accelerator aimed at speeding up the development of COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines and its equitable access.

During the online pledging event on May 4, the top UN official welcomed the contributions by world leaders towards the initial goal of $8.1 billion. Guterres said that these funds are a kind of a down payment for developing the new tools at the speed needed. World leaders and philanthropists met during a teleconference hosted by the European Union, where they pledged $8.1 billion to fight the COVID-19.

“But to reach everyone, everywhere, we will likely need five times that amount. I call on all partners to join in this effort as we look to gather again in late May to sustain our momentum,” said the UN chief.

'Vital endeavour'

On April 24, the WHO had launched a global and time-limited collaboration to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to new COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines. Guterres emphasised that the new tools can help us to fully control the pandemic, and must be treated as global public goods available and affordable for all.

“This is the only path to a world free of COVID-19. But this will require the most massive public health effort in history. Today we are taking the next step: mobilizing resources for this vital endeavour,” he added.

The WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also hailed the global leaders for pledging a massive contribution to fighting the coronavirus pandemic and committing to equitable access to the potential vaccine. Calling it a “powerful and inspiring demonstration” of global solidarity, WHO Director-General said that true measure of success depends on fast and equitable distribution of life-saving tools.

