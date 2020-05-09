UN Chief Says 'now Is Not The Time' To Halt WHO Funds, Calls For 'unprecedented Response'

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that ‘now is not that time’ to halt the funds of World Health Organisation (WHO). While talking to a Russian news agency, the UN chief also said that since the COVID-19 pandemic is introducing the world with unforeseen circumstances, it requires ‘unprecedented response’ by the global community. As the coronavirus infections across the world have surpassed four million, Guterres urged the leaders to first tackle the global health crisis and when it is all over, there will be time to ‘look back fully’ and analyse the drastic spread of the disease that originated in China.

Guterres was quoted by ANI saying, "Once we have finally turned the page on COVID-19, there will be time to look back fully and understand how such a disease emerged and spread its devastation so quickly across the globe, and how all those involved reacted to the crisis. The lessons learned will be essential to address similar challenges effectively, as they may arise in the future."

"Now is not that time. Nor is it the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the WHO or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus,” he added.

UN chief’s comments came as US President Donald Trump halted its funds to the WHO amid the COVID-19 crisis and accused the organisation of delaying the global response to the pandemic and ‘not doing enough’. However, Guterres feels that currently, the UN health agency is providing resources to the vulnerable countries and is contributing to the fight against coronavirus outbreak. The UN Secretary-General also acknowledged the peace-keeping body’s efforts for a global ceasefire amid crisis and informed that the UN is currently working with over 100 armed groups and governments for “humanitarian truce”.

"The World Health Organization is leading our response to the pandemic by supporting countries to prepare and to address the virus, with special attention to the most vulnerable countries," the UN chief said.

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed 276,680 lives worldwide as of May 9. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 212 countries and has infected at least 4,032,871 people. Out of the total infections, 1,399,742 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

(with ANI inputs)

(Image Source: AP)