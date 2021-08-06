UN Demands Immediate Ceasefire Between Israel & Lebanon; Warns Of 'dangerous Situation'

The United Nations peacekeeping force patrolling the disrupted border between Israel and Lebanon, UNIFIL, on August 6 warned of a 'very dangerous situation' after the Lebanese Hezbollah movement and the Israeli armed forces exchanged fiery attacks. According to Israel's Naftali Bennett-led administration, the Israeli artillery fired towards Lebanon in response to cross-border rocket fire claimed by Hezbollah (Iran-backed group). The Iranian-backed Lebanese group, Hezbollah, admitted that it fired a barrage of rockets toward Israel on August 6 while the Israeli forces retaliated with artillery in a significant escalation between both sides.

The UN which maintains a monitoring force along the border called on all sides to enforce an immediate cease-fire, calling on both sides to 'maintain calm'.

Israel launched aerial attacks on Lebanon after seven years as a retaliatory shelling against the alleged rocket attack on August 4. Fighter jets struck the launch sites and infrastructure used for terrorism in Lebanon, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said. Israeli Aircraft carried out routine airstrikes on Palestinian militant targets in Gaza or Iranian targets in Syria, but this was the first time since 2014 that the Israeli Air Force had bombarded Lebanese territory, the IDF added.

Taking into consideration the violent clashes, UN peacekeeping force said, "This is a very dangerous situation, with escalatory actions seen on both sides over the past two days," adding that it was working to "prevent the situation from spiralling out of control."

Israel and Lebanon airstrikes 'in retaliation' at border

A series of military exchanges between Israel and Lebanon worsened when Hezbollah released a barrage of rockets across the border from Lebanon, prompting retaliatory strikes in Lebanese territory, according to the Israeli military. Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Shiite militant group and political party that controls south of Lebanon outrightly claimed responsibility for Friday's assault. The onus of previous attacks in the recent weeks was placed on unidentified Palestinian groups.

A flare-up along the border this week has witnessed Israel carry out its first airstrikes on Lebanese territory dates back to 20 when warplanes struck territory near Syria's border and Hezbollah claim a direct rocket attack on Israeli territory for the first time since 2019.

On August 4, Lebanon has condemned strikes by Israel as an "escalation" that could mark a change of tactics by Israel, while UNIFIL urged violence check. Of late, Israel has repeatedly warned that the State will not allow a power vacuum and deepening economic crunch in Beirut to undermine security on their border. The Israeli military said it "views the state of Lebanon as responsible for all actions originating in its territory, and warns against further attempts to harm civilians and Israel's sovereignty."