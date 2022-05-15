UN Expresses Hope For 'greater Political Stability' In Sri Lanka In Coming Weeks

Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, said that the UN expects improved political stability in the coming weeks as the new government begins work. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Hamdy assured Sri Lanka that the UN will continue to cooperate and support Sri Lanka's recovery from the current crisis at the technical level. The statement of Hanaa Singer-Hamdy comes as Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed Ranil Wickremesinghe, the leader of the United National Party (UNP) as the new Prime Minister of the island nation.

Hanaa Singer-Hamdy tweeted, "We hope for greater political stability in the coming weeks as the new government commences work. Our cooperation at a technical level continues to support #SriLanka's recovery from the current crisis. Earlier on May 12, Ranil Wickremesinghe took his oath in a ceremony at the president’s Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence. The appointment of the new PM came just a few days after former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa submitted his resignation after violent clashes broke out between people supporting the government and anti-government protesters. On May 14, Gotabaya Rajapaksa swore in four new Cabinet ministers, who belonged to President's Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party, as per AP.

We hope for greater political stability in the coming weeks as the new government commences work. Our cooperation at a technical level continues to support #SriLanka's recovery from the current crisis. — Hanaa Singer-Hamdy (@SingerHanaa) May 14, 2022

Sri Lankan PM intends to develop plan in coordination with IMF

It is to mention here that Sri Lanka has been facing an acute economic crisis coupled with shortages of food, fuel, cooking gas and other essential services. People have blamed the Rajapaksa government for the economic crisis and have been protesting for several weeks, demanding the resignation of the Rajapaksa brothers. According to the Finance Ministry of Sri Lanka, the country presently has $25 million in usable foreign reserves and the shortage of currency has disrupted the imports of raw materials for production, according to AP. In the latest development, newly appointed Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe has stated that a plan will be made in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund and friendly countries to resolve the ongoing economic crisis, The Colombo Page reported citing BBC Sinhala Service. He vowed to ensure a smooth supply of food and stressed that the people need to be provided for eating three meals a day. He said that he will also seek assistance from other nations to resolve the economic crisis. He said that they need to increase the revenues in rupees and receive a foreign exchange.

Inputs from AP

Image: Twitter/@RW_UNP/@SingerHanaa