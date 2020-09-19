UN General Assembly To Be Virtually Addressed By Record 173 World Leaders Next Week

The United Nations General Assembly is set to hold a virtual meeting with a record number of 173 world leaders addressing the forum next week. As per reports, the spokesperson for the UN General Assembly President Brenden Varma has informed that a record number of 119 heads of state and 54 heads of governments will virtually deliver their messages at the UN General Assembly this year. The gathering will be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

75th UN General Assembly

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump could deliver an in-person speech at the UN General Assembly while other world leaders will send pre-recorded videos. According to the current General Assembly President, Volkan Bozkir, various high-level officials, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had initially confirmed their in-person participation. However, due to the quarantine rules of New York State that require all foreign visitors to quarantine for 14 days, the visits were cancelled.

According to a provisional list of speakers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the UN General Assembly on September 26.

The United Nations General Assembly this year marks the 75th anniversary of the global body. This year's theme for the General Debate is 'The Future We Want, the U.N. We Need: Reaffirming our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism'.

New York, where the General Assembly takes place every year, was a coronavirus hot-spot in the early stages of the pandemic. As per the norms, the General Debate is held at the beginning of each session of the General Assembly. It usually runs for over a week when global leaders and state officials from the 193 UN member states address the world from the iconic lectern in the General Assembly hall.

(Image Credits: jumuiya/Twitter)