UN Human Rights Chief Expresses Concern Over Restriction Of Civic Spaces In Venezuela

The United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet raised concerns over restrictions of civic spaces in Venezuela. On Monday, Bachelet said that from June 2020 to May 2021 her office registered around 97 incidents of “stigmatization, criminalization and threats” against dissident voices, especially towards civil society, media, and the members of the opposition.

While presenting a report on the human rights situation in Venezuela, Bachelet mentioned that a considerable majority of the documented cases have incidents that involve individuals booked for “legitimate forms of civic engagement.” Also, the arrest of human rights activists and members of NGO FundaRedes remained a “worrying example” of this kind of criminalization, she added. Among the arrested was the director of FundaRedes, Javier Tarazona, and several other important activists from the NGO. Bachelet also expressed concerns about atrocious conditions in detention centers. She demanded an adequate supply of basic services like food, water supply, and health care. Moreover, she also called for thorough maintenance of COVID-19 protocols.

'Handful of alleged complaints;: Venezuela Foreign MinistER

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry released a statement on Twitter in response to the UN Human Rights Chief’s statements and demands. The Ministry refuted Blanchete’s claims as “a handful of alleged complaints of human rights violations” which were presented as “unverified accusations.”

They labelled the reports to be a “lie constructed to artificially feed a case before the International Criminal Court, with the political objective of destabilizing the country’s democratic institutions.” It also “reiterated” its “willingness to continue cooperating with this Council, its mechanisms and the Office of the High Commissioner based on genuine dialogue and cooperation following the principle of respect for sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of States,” the Ministry shared on its official Twitter handle.

In some positive events at the meet, the high commissioner welcomed some progressive actions that included police and justice reforms, a descending graph in alleged deaths during protests and security operations, and minor improvements in impunity. She noted that Venezuela’s top prosecutor had agreed to give her office access to case files of human rights violations.

(Input: Reuters)