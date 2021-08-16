UN Issues Warning About Escalating Hunger, Potential Starvation Faced By Afghanistan

The World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations has warned that Afghans are potentially facing starvation. According to a United Nations assessment of Afghanistan's food security and nutrition status, one out of every three Afghans is food insecure. That means 14 million people in the war-torn country is barely able to meet their daily food requirements.

2 million youngsters require nutrition to survive

Malnutrition levels are growing as a result of the severe situation, according to the World Food Program, and approximately 2 million youngsters require nutrition treatment to survive. According to Tomson Phiri, a spokesman for the World Food Programme, the Afghan people are confronting both a man-made and natural calamity, rendering them unable to feed their families. According to VOA, he predicted a bad harvest because the country is experiencing its second drought in four years.

"We fear the worst is yet to come and a larger tide of hunger is fast approaching," Phiri said, adding that "It is not a secret the situation has worsened and is becoming increasingly unpredictable. The conflict has accelerated much faster than we all anticipated. And the situation has all the hallmarks of a humanitarian catastrophe." Phiri said the WFP has supplied food help to more than 4 million people in the previous three months, despite rising hunger and suffering among Afghans.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled to Tajikistan

After the Taliban stormed the gates of Kabul, Afghanistan's president, Ashraf Ghani, fled the nation for Tajikistan. He resigned, acknowledging that the terrorists have won the 20-year war adding that if they were allowed to continue, countless patriots would be martyred and Kabul would be demolished, leading to a catastrophic humanitarian calamity in the city. The Taliban had made it clear that they were willing to attack the entire city of Kabul, as well as the citizens of Kabul Sharif, with violence. To avoid the carnage, the President made the option to leave. The Taliban seized the presidential house on Sunday night alarmed Kabul allowing tens of thousands of Afghans to gather at the Kabul airport to leave the nation. People rushed to board the few remaining planes, with gunshots ringing in the background.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image- @AntonioFranco__/Twitter