UN Labour Agency Urges Countries To Protect Workers During And After COVID-19 Lockdown

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has urged States to put necessary measures in place in order to protect workers during and after COVID-19 lockdowns. On the occasion of World Day for Safety and Health at Work, ILO Director-General Guy Ryder safety and health of our entire workforce is paramount as the world battles a pandemic.

“In the face of an infectious disease outbreak, how we protect our workers now clearly dictates how safe our communities are, and how resilient our businesses will be, as this pandemic evolves,” the ILO chief said in a statement.

The UN labour agency emphasised that all employers need to carry out risk assessments and ensure their workplaces meet strict occupational safety and health criteria beforehand, to minimize the risk to workers of exposure to COVID-19. It added that countries face the “very real risk” of a resurgence of coronavirus cases if workplaces lack such measures and controls.

“It is only by implementing occupational safety and health measures that we can protect the lives of workers, their families and the larger communities, ensure work continuity and economic survival,” said Ryder.

Highlighting the needs of the most vulnerable workers, ILO said that measures to protect them should include education and training on safe and healthy work practices, free provision of PPE as needed, access to public health services and livelihood alternatives. It also recommended a reduction in physical interactions between workers, contractors, customers and visitors while respecting physical distancing when any interactions occur.

'Need for strong national programmes'

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on all countries to assure well-defined, decent and safe working conditions for all health workers. The WHO Director-General said in a statement that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the urgent need for strong national programmes to protect the health and safety of health workers, medical professionals, emergency responders, and the many other workers risking their lives.

(Image: Twitter / @ilo)