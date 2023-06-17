UN Looks Forward To International Yoga Day Celebration At UNHQ Led By PM Modi

UN officials, agencies and member states have said they are looking forward to participating in the historic 9th International Yoga Day commemoration here next week that will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi will lead the yoga session at the UN Headquarters on the 9th International Day of Yoga to be commemorated on June 21.

UN officials and member states took to Twitter with their message that they are keen to participate in the Yoga Day celebrations with the Indian leader.

“Looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations @UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi at the UNHQ North Lawn next week,” UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, the highest-ranking woman at the world organisation, said in a tweet that was accompanied by a photograph of Mohammed shaking hands with PM Modi.

Looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations @UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi at the UNHQ North Lawn next week.https://t.co/0afheBDRzc pic.twitter.com/qCuEQQyJF6 — Amina J Mohammed (@AminaJMohammed) June 16, 2023

The French Mission to the United Nations said in a tweet that it is "looking forward to doing yoga with Prime Minister @narendramodi at UNHQ North Lawn,” and added the hashtag #YogawithModi #InternationalDayofYoga2023.

The Yoga session will run from 8 am-9 am on June 21 at the expansive North Lawn in the UN Headquarters, where a bust of Mahatma Gandhi, a gift from India to the UN, was installed in December last year during the country’s Presidency of the UN Security Council.

The historic yoga session is expected to be attended by top UN officials, ambassadors, envoys, delegates from Member States as well as prominent members of the global and diaspora community.

“I am looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations @UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi at the UNHQ North Lawn next week,” President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly Csaba Kőrösi said in a tweet Thursday.

I am looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations @UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi at the UNHQ North Lawn next week.https://t.co/yzK5GLusFb pic.twitter.com/YxE4zdkHp2 — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) June 15, 2023

The tweet accompanied a photograph of Kőrösi with Prime Minister Modi.

Modi, responding to Korosi’s tweet said “Looking forward to seeing you at the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UNHQ. Your participation makes the programme even more special. Yoga brings the world together towards furthering good health and wellness. May it keep getting more popular globally.” In a separate tweet, Modi said “Yoga holds profound benefits for both body and mind, fostering strength, flexibility, and tranquillity. Let us make Yoga a part of our lives and further wellness as well as peace. Sharing a set of videos depicting the various Asanas.” The United Nations Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance in a tweet called on people to join the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations and described the initiative by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations as “awesome.” “It's great to have Prime Minister @narendramodi lead the session next week at UNHQ North Lawn,” it said.

I am looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations @UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi at the UNHQ North Lawn next week.https://t.co/yzK5GLusFb pic.twitter.com/YxE4zdkHp2 — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) June 15, 2023

Yoga holds profound benefits for both body and mind, fostering strength, flexibility, and tranquility. Let us make Yoga a part of our lives and further wellness as well as peace. Sharing a set of videos depicting the various Asanas. https://t.co/Ptzxb89hrV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2023

Nine years after Prime Minister Modi had first proposed from the UN General Assembly podium to commemorate International Yoga Day, the Indian leader will for the first time be at the UN Headquarters to lead the yoga session in a historic commemoration of the day.

“On the occasion of the 9th International Day of Yoga, the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations cordially invites you to join a Yoga session led by H.E. Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi,” an advisory for the event said.

The first International Day of Yoga was commemorated in 2015 and has since then been marked with several sessions and events highlighting the benefits and universal appeal of Yoga at the UN, Times Square and iconic locations across the world.

The advisory encourages guests and attendees to wear Yoga-friendly attire for the special session and added that Yoga mats will be provided during the session. “Welcome to take it home as a souvenir,” it said.

The UN underlined that Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word ‘yoga’ derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness. Today it is practised in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity.

Recognising its universal appeal, in December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. The draft UNGA resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.

The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly, in which he said: “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action...a holistic approach (that) is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature.” The resolution notes “the importance of individuals and populations making healthier choices and following lifestyle patterns that foster good health.” On this, the World Health Organisation has also urged its member states to help their citizens reduce physical inactivity, which is among the top ten leading causes of death worldwide, and a key risk factor for non-communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes, the UN said.

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga.