UN Mission In Afghanistan Seeks Information From Taliban About Arrest Of Women Activists

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Thursday sought urgent information from the Taliban on the latest detentions of two women activists over the last 24 hours. Taking to Twitter, the UNAMA reiterated its call to release the detained activists in the war-ravaged nation. Notably, this comes amid a time when several Afghan women have been raising voices and taking to the streets to protest against the inequalities in Afghanistan.

Urgent information sought from @moiafghanistan today by UNAMA on latest reported detentions over last 24hrs by the Taliban of a further two women activists in Kabul. UN repeats its call for all 'disappeared' women activists & relatives to be released. pic.twitter.com/nYeqoQGB8b — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) February 3, 2022

It is to mention that Taliban allegedly had taken a woman from her home by force recently after she participated in protests in the Afghan capital, Kabul. According to BBC, Mursal Ayar was arrested in the city on Wednesday after she took part in rallies demanding equal rights for women. Ayar is believed to be the sixth demonstrator to vanish in recent weeks, the media outlet reported.

Apart from Ayar, there are fears for Parwana Ibrahimkhail and Tamana Paryani and her three sisters Zarmina, Shafiqa and Karima who went missing on January 19. Ibrahimkhail and Paryani were part of a large demonstration on January 16, calling for women to be given work, study and political rights under the country’s new Taliban rulers.

UN 'very concerned' over continued disappearance of people

Following the reports of their detention, the UN’s human rights office again stated that it was “very alarmed” over the continued disappearance of people connected with the recent women’s rights protests. Ravina Shamdasani, a spokesperson for the High Commissioner for Human Rights, reportedly said that the agency is “gravely concerned” for their well-being and safety.

Shamdasani also added that the “lack of clear information on the location and well-being of these and other individuals, perpetuates a climate of fear and uncertainty.”

The UN said that the reports of missing women highlighted a pattern of arbitrary arrests and detentions, as well as torture and mistreatment of civil rights activists, journalists and former government officials in Afghanistan. The agency urged the Taliban-led government to send clear messages to their rank-and-file that there must be no reprisals against people who protest peacefully and exercise their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The UN even noted that the Taliban had announced an investigation into the women’s disappearance but said confirmed information was still lacking.

Ever since the Taliban seized power over the war-torn nation on August 15 last year, a series of discriminatory rules have been enacted by the Islamist group across Afghanistan. Such instructions suggest a return to the strict ruling of the group’s past tenure in power, despite promises of a milder form of government. But raising voices against the inequalities, several Afghan women have since taken to the street to protest for their basic rights.

(Image: AP)