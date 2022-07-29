UN Objects Pyongyang's Nuclear Rhetoric As Kim Jong-un Threatens To Attack US, South Korea

United Nations on Friday, July 29 objected to North Korea's nuclear rhetoric made on the anniversary that marked the armistice that ended the Korean War on July 27, 1953. In a fierce speech made at the "Victory Day" event, authoritarian leader Kim Jong-un threatened to use the nukes should a potential military conflict break out between its adversary the United States and its neighbour, an ally of Washington, South Korea. Jong-un stressed that Pyongyang needed to build up its defences as North Korea speculated much stronger sanctions that might be imposed by the US, and the latter's efforts to dismantle DPRK's cyberattack capabilities.

“We are against all rhetoric involving the use of such deadly weapons and of course, we continue to call for resumed negotiations on the peaceful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told a briefing on Friday, according to ANI.

UN against DPRK mobilizing its nuclear deterrent forces

Haq said that the UN is against such threats wherein a leader of a country warns to mobilize its “nuclear deterrent forces," adding that should DPRK resort to such action, Seoul would launch a “preemptive strike” targeting Pyongyang. During the speech, North Korea's authoritative leader slammed South Korea's “dangerous, illegal hostile acts” as relations between the two Koreas have remained thawed for over 70 years.

“Our armed forces are thoroughly prepared to respond to any crisis, and our nation’s nuclear war deterrence is also fully ready to mobilise its absolute strength faithfully, accurately and promptly to its mission,” North Korea's Kim Jong-un said, according to official Korean Central News Agency.

Kim Jong-un called out at Washington's “hostile policy” towards Pyongyang and its military activities in the Korean peninsula in collaboration with South Korea. “The duplex act of the United States, which is misleading all the routine actions of our armed forces as ‘provocation’ and ‘threat’ while holding large-scale joint military exercises that seriously threaten our security, is literally a robbery,” Kim asserted as he addressed the war veterans on the 69th anniversary commemorating the end of the1950-53 Korean War. The North Korean autocratic leader also accused the United States of "demonizing" North Korea, slammed its "double standards" and "gangster-like" acts. Pyongyang’s nuclear threats come amid speculation that it is prepared to conduct its seventh nuclear test.