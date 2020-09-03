UN Warns Many Refugee Children Would Not Be Able To Return To School Amid Pandemic

A new report from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees warned that many refugee children, especially girls would not be able to return back to school after the pandemic is over. UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi reportedly said that after everything that the refugee children have gone through, the authorities cannot deny them their right to education. He immediately called for an action to support refugees' right to an education.

Education becomes difficult after the pandemic

According to the reports from 12 countries that house more than half of the world’s refugee children found out that 48 per cent of them are out of school. Also, 77 per cent children enrolled in primary school but the number came down to 31 per cent by the time of secondary school. However, the UNHCR reportedly said that when compared with the data from previous years, there has been a small improvement. Although the shift in methodology made it difficult for the researchers to make the comparison. Also, a report suggested that only 1 per cent of the refugees were in higher education globally.

Reports suggest that refugee children have been hard hit by the pandemic as they will find it extremely difficult to get back to their studies. Many refugee families will no longer be able to afford school fees and uniforms. Also, the refugee children have less access to technology which is a must for remote learning. Reports by UNHCR suggest that the coronavirus pandemic has made gender disparities worse as girls are half as likely as boys to be enrolled in educational institutions.

The Malala fund estimated that at least half of the refugee girls who were attending schools before the pandemic will not be able to return. The Malala fund works towards removing barriers and encouraging girls to go to school. Reports suggest that countries where less than 10 per cent girls attended schools will now see all of them dropping out.

