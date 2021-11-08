UN Refugee Agency Condemns Violence During Protests Outside Office In Libya's Tripoli

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) had condemned on Sunday, the violence that erupted outside its head office in Tripoli, Libya, during a protest calling for the quick repatriation of refugees. The violence became so intensified that at least three people were attacked and one was hospitalised. According to a statement from the UNHCR, the incident occurred at nearly 9:30 a.m. on Sunday outside the UNHCR's Libya office, which also contains its registration center.

The violence broke when a small fraction of aggressive protestors attempted to prevent refugees and asylum seekers which included women, children, as well as families, from accessing services. Citing the statement, ANI reported, “As UNHCR staff tried to negotiate with them to let refugees in, two staff were hit as well as one security guard. The guard was taken to hospital with arm injuries.”

According to UNHCR, the main gate to the UNHCR facility has been closed since the attack. Over 100 asylum seekers and refugees are presently inside the premises, and UNHCR workers are still working there and assisting them. Since November 3, protesters have attempted to obstruct refugees and asylum seekers from entering the UNHCR registration center.

United Nations refugee agency urged the protesters to allow vulnerable immigrants

Furthermore, the UNHCR has urged the protesters who have been demanding swift departure from Libya, to allow disadvantaged asylum-seekers and immigrants to enter inside the premises so that they may get the assistance which they require. The UN agency further clarified that any kind of interruptions to the work at the registration facility would have a negative impact on their capacity to process documents for impending humanitarian flights out of Libya, endangering the exit of highly vulnerable asylum-seekers.

Earlier protest outside the UN Refugee facility in Tripoli

Meanwhile, previously in the month of October, hundreds of illegal migrants demonstrated outside the UN facility in Tripoli, asking to be evacuated from the North African country. The protest outside the agency commenced when the Libyan government conducted a large crackdown on immigrants in the western town of Gargaresh earlier in the month, arresting over 5,000 people.

Torture, sexual abuse, and other types of harassment were commonplace in the overcrowded detention facilities where the immigrants were kept. According to UN-commissioned experts, torture and inhumane treatment of migrants in Libya constitute crimes against humanity.

The Tripoli administration justified the crackdown operations, by claiming that it was combating illegal migration and narcotics smuggling. Since the operation began on October 1 in Gargaresh, which is a key migrant hub, hundreds of refugees have congregated outside the UN refugee agency's community centre in Tripoli, fearful of detention in the crowded camps.

(Image: AP)