UN Representative Deplores Use Of 'hunting Rifles' Against Iraqi Protesters

A top United Nations representative to Iraq deplored the use of ‘hunting rifles’ on peaceful protesters saying the assistance mission is continuously receiving credible information regarding the use. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq, in a statement, said that she strongly condemns the use of hunting rifles with birdshot, causing high numbers of casualties during the recent protests.

Hennis-Plasschaert called upon the authorities to prevent the use of force and hold people accountable who are responsible for the abuse of force. “The continued pattern of the use of excessive force, with ambiguously identified armed groups and unclear loyalties, is a grave security concern that must be tackled urgently and decisively. Peaceful protesters should be protected at all times,” she said.

United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), in a press release, said that ‘hunting rifles’ were used on the road between Al Tahrir Square and Al Khilani Square. At least 50 people were reportedly injured in the crackdown between February 14 - February 16. According to UNAMI, security personnel also got injured in the incident which involved the use of pellets, stones, and Molotov cocktails.

“Allegations on the use of similar kinetic impact projectiles were received from Karbala as well, causing injuries to over 150 protesters in the month of January alone,” said the mission.

Cloud over Allawi government

Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi is set to form the government in the coming week but the protesters have questioned his credibility, calling him a “stooge” of the political elite. Muqtada al-Sadr, an influential Shiite preacher, who recently threw his weight behind the compromise candidate after supporting the anti-government protests, has threatened to withdraw his support for Allawi.

Al-Sadr has become more influential cleric in Iraq after Sairoon bloc won the most number of seats in the parliament following the May 2018 election. In a statement shared on his Twitter account, the cleric said that “partisan and sectarian” pressure has been interfering in the government formation process.

