UN Security Council Extends Mandate Of United Nations Office In Haiti Until July 2022

The UN Security Council (UNSC) on Friday, October 15, extended the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) to July 15, 2022. According to a press release, resolution 2600, which won the unanimous support of the 15-member council, requested the UN Secretary-General to conduct an assessment of the BINUH mandate, including whether and how it could be adjusted to address Haiti’s ongoing challenges.

The 15-member organisation requested that the review also examines ways to make the Office more effective and how it can support engagement between Haitian national authorities, civil society and other stakeholders, strengthen the rule of law and promote respect for human rights. It even requested the UN Secretary-General to convey the findings of the assessment to the UNSC within six months following the adoption of the resolution.

The resolution will help ensure the continuation of vital efforts

As per the press note, the UNSC encouraged close collaboration and coordination between the Office, the UN country team in Haiti, regional organizations and international financial institutions with a view to helping the Government take responsibility to realize the country’s long-term stability, sustainable development and economic self-sufficiency of the nation. It went on to urge all Haitian stakeholders to commit to an inclusive inter-Haitian national dialogue to address long-standing drivers of instability by creating a framework for organising inclusive, peaceful, free, fair and transparent legislative and presidential elections as soon as technically feasible, with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield noted that the past year has been turbulent for Haiti and said that the “resolution will help to ensure that the United Nations can continue its vital efforts to support democratic institutions, strengthen the rule of law and promote stability in the country”.

“Now is not the time for the Security Council to walk away from Haiti, but rather to ensure that Haiti gets the assistance and support it needs alongside Haitian-led efforts to address its long-standing challenges,” she said.

It is to mention that BINUH is a special political mission established by the Security Council in 2019. It is tasked to advise the Haitian government in promoting and strengthening political stability and good governance, preserving and advancing a peaceful and stable environment, and protecting and promoting human rights.

Image: AP/Twitter