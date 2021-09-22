UN Security Council Not Rushing To Lift Sanctions On Taliban, Says Russian Envoy Nebenzia

Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia said that as of now the lifting of sanctions on the Taliban is not on the UN Security Council's agenda. Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, he said that the issue should not be rushed as it needs to be carefully considered before taking any step, reported Sputnik. He further stated that almost all members of the Council, not just the five permanent members, have often discussed the need for caution while dealing with the new Afghan government. However, Wang Yu, the Chinese ambassador to Kabul, met with the Taliban's foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi last week and pledged to continue aiding and cooperating with Afghanistan without any conditions. China has also donated $15 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, as well as three million doses of COVID vaccines, according to Tolo News.

Maenwhile, the United States has also announced to give almost $64 million in additional humanitarian aid for the Afghan people. On Monday, September 13, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that US aid to Afghanistan would bypass the Taliban and go directly to non-governmental organisations and UN agencies providing aid to underprivileged Afghans, reported ANI. According to UN officials, the Taliban on Tuesday, September 21, nominated Suhail Shaheenas as their ambassador to represent Afghanistan at the United Nations. He was earlier a spokesperson for the Taliban's office in Doha. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that the Taliban, who has been formulating controversial policies in violation of human rights, have sought to address the world leader at the UN's summit.

Women ignored again as the Taliban expands cabinet

It should be mentioned here that the Taliban announced a list of more ministers for the caretaker Afghanistan cabinet in response to the mounting demand for the formation of an "inclusive" government. Afghanistan Deputy Information Minister Zabihullah Mujahid told a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday that the new appointees are professionals who will help improve the government's operations. While women were again ignored in the cabinet expansion, the Mujahid intimated that they might be included at a later stage. According to him, the extension of the cabinet paved the way for ethnic minorities like Hazaras to be included. Despite promising to form an "inclusive" administration to rule Afghanistan, the Taliban announced a 33-member interim cabinet sans women and mainstream leaders from previous regimes.

