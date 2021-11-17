UN Security Council To Chair Meet On Afghanistan As Taliban Asks UN For Seat At The Table

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will convene on Wednesday, November 17, to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). UNAMA announced on Twitter that Deborah Lyons, the UN Secretary-Special General's Representative for Afghanistan, will speak at the UN Security Council's meeting. According to Tass News, citing the United Nations Security Council, the meeting will also discuss sending humanitarian aid to vulnerable people in Afghanistan. At the same time, Islamic Emirate officials stated that international countries are expected to report on current Afghan facts and take steps to engage with the new government, according to TOLOnews. The meeting comes as United Nations agencies repeatedly warn of a potential humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan ahead of the upcoming winter.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) took to Twitter to announce the details of the meeting. “The situation in Afghanistan will be addressed by the Security Council tomorrow, Wednesday, starting 15:00 in New York (00:30 Thursday Kabul local). The SG’s Special Representative for Afghanistan @DeborahLyonsUN will brief at the session. Follow live http://webtv.un.org,” the caption read.

14 million Afghan Children are facing severe food insecurity

Earlier, David Beasley, Director of the United Nations World Food Programme, dubbed the oncoming humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan the worst calamity on the planet. International organisations have consistently said that children are the most vulnerable population as a result of recent political developments in Afghanistan and have urged governments to send humanitarian aid to Afghan children. According to UNICEF, almost 14 million children in Afghanistan are facing severe food shortages, while another five million are on the verge of malnutrition.

According to the Khaama Press, the Afghan people will undoubtedly suffer the worst and largest humanitarian crisis in the next winter season if the international world does not intervene. 95% of Afghans are living under the poverty line, and more than $9 billion of Afghanistan's reserves are held in foreign banks, according to the statistics revealed by the United Nations. In mid-August, the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan, and the US military terminated its 20-year involvement in the nation.

