UN Seeks Unhindered, Sustainable Humanitarian Aid Access To 'volatile' Northern Ethiopia

The United Nations urged all parties on Wednesday to enable unhindered and long-term humanitarian assistance access to Northern Ethiopia while describing the situation in that region is as "unpredictable and volatile." According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the most impacted regions are in the Tigray, Amhara, and Afar divisions. The supply of humanitarian aid into Tigray is severely restricted. The Semera-Abala-Mekelle corridor is the sole way in for delivering the supply.

As per a humanitarian office, 211 trucks bringing humanitarian goods reached Tigray between October 6 to 12, compared to 80 vehicles a week before. Citing OCHA’s press release, ANI reported, “While the increased number of trucks is a positive development, this is still insufficient compared to the needs.” Since July 12, just 897 trucks have reached Tigray, accounting for roughly 14% of the total humanitarian need, OCHA informed, further repeating that 100 trucks are needed daily in this situation.

OCHA also revealed that there have been no fuel supplies to Tigray since the end of July. However, ten fuel tankers sitting in Semera, Afar, have got official clearance to travel to Tigray, and OCHA anticipates that they will be able to join the next convoy. Although the trucks have been given permission to enter, yet, the OCHA has stated that medicines cannot enter the Tigray region.

According to the office, Because of the depletion or severe shortages of fuel, currency, and other resources, many UN as well as nonprofit organisations have drastically curtailed or stopped down initiatives. With existing and limited resources, some organisations have continued to address some of the most pressing needs in the Tigray region, OCHA said. Last week, over 146,000 individuals got food assistance. However, on a weekly basis, at least 870,000 individuals require food assistance. Within a six-week period, the partners must serve 5.2 million individuals.

Furthermore, last week, emergency water was provided by truck to around 143,000 individuals, down from nearly 193,000 people a week before, as per the humanitarians. OCHA stated that now, Humanitarian organisations are ramping up their efforts in the Afar area to the east of Tigray and Amhara to the south. Since the beginning of August, they have provided food aid to about 639,000 individuals in Amhara's reachable districts and approximately 72,000 internally displaced persons in Afar.

Meanwhile, when speaking to the UN Security Council on October 6, UN Secretary-general António Guterres had discussed the rising needs in the north as a result of the violence in Tigray. In the midst of the huge crisis in the region, the UN chief emphasised that all efforts should be concentrated on preserving lives and preventing a catastrophic humanitarian disaster. Further, on Thursday, September 30th, UN chief António Guterres voiced his dismay at the Ethiopian government's expulsion of seven of his top employees. As per a press release, Guterres stated that the UN was dedicated to assisting the Ethiopian citizens and that the organisation was working with the government in the hope that the impacted personnel may continue their vital job.

