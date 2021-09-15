UN Special Envoy Appeals For More International Aid To Maintain Peace In Sudan's Darfur

UN's chief envoy for Sudan appealed for greater international assistance to help in maintaining peace in the Darfur region of the country and sought additional resources for the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) to properly proceed with its mandate. According to Xinhua, the UN Secretary-General's special envoy for Sudan and head of UNITAMS Volker Perthes stated that UNITAMS has refocused its attempts on the prioritised areas which are identified by the UN Security Council, which include peace negotiations, cease-fire supervising, and assistance for the government strategy for protecting the civilians.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, implemented a number of orders on June 30 that formed the Permanent Cease-Fire Committee for Sudan's Darfur region, along with sector-specific committees for the five Darfur states. According to these regulations and the Juba Peace Agreement, the UNITAMS would act as the chair of these committees.

UN envoy opinion on the implementation of peace in Darfur

As a result, UNITAMS has officially started to initiate the Permanent Cease-fire Committee, beginning with a technical consultation process in Khartoum on September 5 and 6 that managed to bring together all members of the committee ranging from the military, armed groups, and other relevant parties to discuss tangible modes for incorporating a constructive cease-fire process.

Perthes also stated that the parties have made it clear to UNITAMS that they anticipate technical and financial help from the global community to carry out the security procedures. He went on to say that if UN member states wanted security and stability in Darfur, then they should not be afraid to make resources accessible. He even stressed that Sudan must also take accountability for starting to execute security arrangements and must change in order to garner international backing.

He further cautioned particularly stating about the civilian safety that the Permanent Cease-Fire Committee's objectives are great but somewhat mislaid. On the other hand, Perthes explained that although the committee's role and purpose are clear cut in the contribution of Darfur's stability such as Surveillance, reporting, and attempting to negotiate and reconcile are all part of the process yet, they will not provide physical protection.

As a result, the current return of intercommunal violence in Sudan's Darfur region emphasises the importance of bolstering Sudanese authorities and activating the Joint Security Keeping Forces. He also said that the Permanent Cease-Fire Committee cannot be a replacement for these troops and their duty of safeguarding.

