UN Special Envoy Discusses People's Needs, Challenges In Balkh With Taliban Representative

Deputy Special Representative of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Mette Knudsen, met with the Taliban's governor for Balkh province Qudratullah Hamza on Tuesday. The two held a dialogue about the emerging challenges and humanitarian crisis for the Afghan citizens in Balkh province. Several vulnerable Afghan families have been displaced from northern Kunduz, Takhar, Badakhshan, and Balkh provinces due to the increasing suffering, food insecurity, and humanitarian crisis, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council.

UN Chief’s Deputy Special Representative discussed the ongoing crisis situation as well as the need for humanitarian aid with the Taliban representative to assist the vulnerable population in the war-ravaged country.

"UNAMA Deputy-Head @Metknu in #Mazar met senior Taliban rep. Mawlvi Qudratullah Hamza and discussed the needs and challenges of the people in #Balkh province," the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) tweeted.

Deputy Special Representative for the UN’s Secretary-General Mette Knudse also met with the women religious scholars in Kabul and discussed the rights for women and girls across the province. "UNAMA Dep-Head @Metknu hosted women religious scholars in Kabul today. They discussed different aspects of Islamic Law, the importance of girls being able to go to school and women being gainfully employed," the UNAMA tweeted.

Deputy Special Representative for UN chief asks Taliban to respect women's rights

The UN Special Representative in Afghanistan had urged the Taliban to respect women's right to work, and education during her meeting with Afghan female activists. The latter expressed displeasure over the all-male Taliban-led government that barred Afghan women’s participation in political and social affairs.

Mette Knudsen, also expressed grave concern that Afghanistan's financial crisis is likely to deepen if basic human rights are not protected. "UNAMA Dep-Head Mette Knudsen met in Kabul today with women activists. Afghanistan's economic crisis is likely to deepen if basic human rights aren't protected. Women must be able to return to workplaces and girls to school. Action needed to protect the rights of all Afghans," the mission wrote on Twitter.