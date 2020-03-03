UN Special Envoy To Libya, Ghassan Salamé, Quits Citing Job 'stress'

United Nations’ Special Representative to Libya Ghassan Salamé stepped down from the responsibility citing immense “stress” due to the nature of the job. The UN envoy, who also heads the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), took to Twitter saying he tried to re-unite Libyans and curb foreign interference for two years but can no longer continue with the “level of stress”.

"Therefore I asked the (UN) secretary-general to relieve me of my duties," tweeted Salamé.

Libyan has been facing a political and humanitarian crisis after the self-styled Libyan National Army, headed by Khalifa Haftar, launched a battle against the Tripoli’s UN-recognised government. Thousands of Tripoli residents have been displaced due to the shelling that started earlier this year targeting the outskirts of the Libyan capital.

Both parties came to a truce agreement on January 12 which marked reduction of hostilities in Tripoli, providing a much-needed respite to civilians. However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Haftar was continuing attacks ‘with all his resources’ even after the ceasefire agreement.

'Continued blatant violations'

United Nations also said that several countries continued providing advanced weapons, armoured vehicles, violating the arms embargo agreed during an international conference in Berlin. The UNSMIL, in a statement, expressed regret for the “continued blatant violations” of the arms embargo committed during the conference on January 19.

“Over the last ten days, numerous cargo and other flights have been observed landing at Libyan airports in the western and eastern parts of the country providing the parties with advanced weapons, armoured vehicles, advisers and fighters,” said UNSMIL.

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, in a statement, said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the “indiscriminate bombing” of several parts of Tripoli, including residential areas and the airport, 15 miles from the capital’s centre.

“The Secretary-General calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, recalls the recently adopted Security Council resolution 2510 (2020) and urges its implementation,” the statement read.

