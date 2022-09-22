UN Urged For 'urgent & Direct Intervention' Over Rights Abuses In Pakistan's Balochistan

A Baloch rights group has called for the United Nations "urgent and direct intervention" in protecting Baloch people suffering from human rights violations in the southwestern province of Pakistan. A representative of the Baloch Human Rights Council alleged that Balochis in Pakistan were being dehumanised by aggressive exploitation of their resources. Addressing the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Kamal Khan, Information Secretary of the Baloch Human Rights Council said that the Balochs were not getting access to education, health and other social amenities.

"We request the council's urgent and direct intervention to save the Baloch people suffering from human rights violations resulting in extreme poverty," ANI quoted Kamal Khan as saying.

In his address, Khan accused Pakistan of exploiting the natural resources of Balochistan which he stressed has caused extreme poverty among Baloch people. He stressed that only 2% of people in Balochistan have access to running water and only 40% of people in Balochistan have a sewerage system in the region. He even accused China of exploiting the natural resources of Balochistan. Highlighting the conditions of people in Balochistan, Kamal Khan pointed out that the region despite being rich in natural resources continues to be the most impoverished region with the highest unemployment rate in Pakistan. According to him, 70% of people in Balochistan live below the poverty line and many children in the region face severe malnutrition.

"Despite being rich in natural resources, Balochistan remains the most impoverished region with the highest unemployment rate in Pakistan. 70 per cent of the population in Balochistan live below the poverty line. As a result of systematic economic deprivation, many children suffer from severe malnutrition. The infant mortality rate in Balochistan is one of the highest in the world," Kamal Khan said.

Baloch Human Rights Council holds protest against Pakistan

Earlier this week, the Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) held a protest against Pakistan outside the UN office in Geneva. The activists of BHRC held the protest during the ongoing 51st session of the Human Rights Council. The protesters handed over a memorandum to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights requesting to send a fact-finding mission to Balochistan to probe crimes committed by Pakistani forces and other secret agencies. The protesters called for an investigation of extrajudicial killings and the "kill and dump policy" in Balochistan. Samad Baloch, Secretary General, Baloch Human Rights Council, said that they have gathered to protest against "barbarism and brutalities" conducted by Pakistan.

"Pakistan has made Balochistan a hell for Baloch people. They deliberately deprived the basic and fundamental rights of the Baloch people and we are here to raise the voices of the Baloch people and their grievances. We want the international community to intervene," Samad Baloch added.

