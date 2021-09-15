UN Urges Nations To Quickly Disburse USD 1.2 Billion In Aid To Afghanistan

On Tuesday, the United Nations urged countries that have promised to give USD 1.2 billion in aid to Afghanistan to transfer the funds as soon as possible so that victims can receive food, medical care, and protection. On Tuesday, Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said that the humanitarian relief promised at a high-level summit in Geneva on Monday includes financing for the Afghan flash appeal and regional response to ANI. "We emphasised that pledges must be disbursed quickly so that the United Nations and humanitarian partners, such as national and international non-governmental organisations (NGOs), can quickly turn funds into food, health care, and protection for Afghan children, women, and men in need," said Dujarric. He further stated that the UN and its partners continue to deliver aid to millions of Afghans in need and several relief missions made it to Maimana and Jalalabad by road from Mazar-i-Sharif.

According to the spokesperson, a convoy carrying UNHCR aid arrived in Nangarhar, the second convoy of relief supplies to enter Afghanistan through the Torkham Border Crossing since August 15. The World Food Programme (WFP) continues to supply a month's worth of food to previously identified needy families. The WFP is also distributing food and other essential supplies at crucial border locations in Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan to avoid supply chain disruptions, according to Dujarric. Meanwhile, the WFP has stated that the return of humanitarian flights to Kabul following the Taliban's takeover is a watershed moment in the crisis. More than 90% of families are struggling for food, and with winter approaching, aid agencies have been "pushing hard to meet massive needs before it's too late," stated WFP spokesperson Tomson Phiri.

Afghanistan's business sector urges US to release its frozen assets

Since the reinstatement of the air link to Kabul on September 12, the WFP-led Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) has undertaken three cargo flights, bringing in medical supplies on behalf of the World Health Organization (WHO). Meanwhile, on Monday, September 13, Afghanistan's business sector warned that the country would face an economic catastrophe following the Taliban's takeover and urged the United States to release its frozen assets. Private sector representatives condemned the freeze of Afghanistan's reserve by the US as a violation of humanitarian law. They urged the United Nations to defend the rights of Afghans and the work it is doing to attract humanitarian aid to the country, as reported by Tolo News.

