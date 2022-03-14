UN WFP Says Over 3.5 Million Children In Afghanistan Require Nutritious Treatment

Children in Afghanistan are facing a severe situation. The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) had shown concern over the fact that over 3.5 million children currently need nutritious treatment in the country, as per ANI. Furthermore, WFP said that most of the children have gained the nutritious treatment offered by the international aid agencies. Their requirement for nutrition has become severe in the country.

Earlier, UNICEF had mentioned that around 10 million children across the country would need humanitarian assistance to survive. It was estimated that 1 million children would be subjected to severe acute malnutrition and over the year, they could also die without treatment.

This could be a grim reality of the government in Afghanistan that had led to situations of real challenges for children. Massive poverty in the country is precipitated by people’s unemployment and displacement during the crisis and now the political transformation has set off the country to starve.

Children are the most affected ones in the country, facing acute requirement for nutrition. Meanwhile, the international aid agencies had asked the world community to come up and help the Afghan people when they are facing the worst humanitarian crisis at this point. WEP had already stated that the situation in the country is worse as they are running out of funds as well.

India's assistance to Afghanistan

The massive destruction to the people and their lives in the past year has led Afghanistan to deal with all difficulties currently. Taliban's takeover of the country has drained all its resources as well the energy. This was a major reason why the country is going through severe malnutrition.

India's constant support and assistance had already been helping people out there. Recent tweets by India's Permanent Representative at UN, Indra Mani Pandey, had shown all the aid that have been provided by India to Afghan. India had already supplied a total of 4,000 metric tonnes of wheat and life-saving medicines, as per ANI.

Recent developments in Afghanistan particularly the human rights situation continued to be a matter of concern. India has already supplied a total of 4,000 metric tonnes of wheat&life saving medicines: Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey on Afghan at United Nations Human Rights Council pic.twitter.com/84envyuQ3G — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2022

Image credit: Unsplash