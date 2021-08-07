UN World Food Programme Warns Myanmar Of Growing Hunger Threat Amid Ongoing COVID Pandemic

A major wave of COVID-19 infections is currently sweeping Myanmar, according to the UN World Food Programme (WFP), exacerbating hunger as families struggle with job losses, rising food and fuel prices, political upheaval, violence, and relocation. In a statement, the World Food Programme said, "WFP warned that its lifesaving operations in Myanmar are being held back by a major funding shortfall, with over 70 percent of its funding needs over the coming six months still unmet."

90% of households living in slums

According to the WFP, the number of people experiencing hunger in the next six months might rise to a double of 6.2 million, up from 2.8 million in February. Stephen Anderson, WFP Myanmar Country Director, stated, "we have seen hunger spreading further and deeper in Myanmar. Nearly 90 percent of households living in slum-like settlements around Yangon say they have to borrow money to buy food, incomes have been badly affected for many."

"The people of Myanmar are facing their most difficult moment in living memory. It is critically important for us to be able to access all those in need and receive the funding to provide them with humanitarian assistance," Anderson said, adding that the people of Myanmar need help now more than ever. "We are deeply grateful for the backing of the international community, the people of Myanmar will never forget your generosity and solidarity.".

Myanmar's military established 1-year emergency on February

Myanmar's military deposed the civilian administration on February 1 and established a one-year rule of emergency. The coup sparked widespread protests, which were violently suppressed across the country. More than 220,000 people have fled violence since February and are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance. WFP has reached 17,500 newly displaced people and is working to help more in August in total, 1.25 million people in Myanmar have received WFP food, cash, and nutrition assistance in 2021 across urban and rural areas.

Anderson, speaking to reporters in Geneva via video link from the country's capital, Naypyidaw, described the third wave of Covid-19 as "practically like a tsunami," wreaking havoc on people's lives. He also stated that the people of Myanmar are experiencing the most challenging period in recent times.

