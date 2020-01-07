The Debate
UNESCO Reminds US, Iran Of 'duty To Protect' Cultural Heritage After Trump's Threat

Rest of the World News

In the wake of rising tensions between US and Iran, UNESCO received Ambassador of the Islamic Republic to discuss the protection of heritage and culture.

UNESCO

In the wake of rising tensions between US and Iran, UNESCO received Ambassador of the Islamic Republic, Ahmad Jalali on January 6 to discuss the protection of heritage and culture. The director-general of UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, Audrey Azoulay recalled the provisions made under the conventions of 1954 and 1972 ratified by both US and Iran and said that they 'should be observed' as both countries have a 'duty to protect' cultural heritage.

These conventions ask the signatories to refrain from any actions that might damage the cultural as well as natural heritage. However, on January 5, US President Donald Trump had responded to threats by Iran by saying, Washington has targetted 52 sites in Tehran. In the recent meeting, Azoulay also recalled the terms of UN Security Council Resolution 2347 which condemns the acts of destruction of cultural heritage.

According to the official website, Azoulay stressed “the universality of cultural and natural heritage as vectors of peace and dialogue between peoples, which the international community has a duty to protect and preserve for future generations”.

Read - US-Iran Tensions: Know About The Laws Governing The Acts Of War

Trump ignores threat, anger mounts on Iran

Trump, on the other hand, has shrugged the threats from Iran and said that 'The US wants no more threats'  and that Iran 'will be hit very hard'. Trump had previously said in his first comments after the strike that Soleimani was directly or indirectly responsible for many deaths and he had made 'death of innocent people his sick passion'. However, on the contrary, grief and anger has mounted on Iraqis who called Soleimani as 'martyred' and chanted 'Death to America'. 

Read - Rupee Regains 11 Paise Against USD Amid Ease In US-Iran Tussle

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the US must wait for 'repercussions' for crossing the 'red line.' The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, the officials said. On January 3, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei declared three days of mourning for Soleimani and threatened the US saying 'a harsh retaliation is waiting'. In strong condemnation, Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called the act orchestrated by Trump, as 'international terrorism' and 'foolish escalation.'  

Read - Iranian General Transformed Syria's War In Assad's Favor

Read - Death Of Iran General Spurs Anxiety Over Fate Of US Hostages

(with inputs from agencies)

