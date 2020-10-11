Australia: Unexploded 45Kg Bomb Found Off Lord Howe Island, Towed To Deeper Waters

Australian navy divers have removed an unexploded 45-kilogram bomb found by a fisherman on Elizabeth Reef near Lord Howe Island. The unexploded bomb posed a ‘significant risk’ to the public. As per the reports by AP, the fisherman who found the explosive, took a picture of it and reported it to the authorities. As per AP reports, an Australian navy ship has towed it to deeper waters because it posed a significant risk to the public.

Numerous lives saved

Senior Marine Parks Officer John Pritchard said, “That depth is really safe. It’s not going to ever get washed back up onto the reef”. He added, “There’s no deep-sea fishing or trawling allowed out there. It’s a recreational fishing zone only. The chances of that UXO (unexploded ordinance) ever coming back to the surface is negligible”. The photos that have been found date back to September 25 but no particular date for the bomb removal has been given.

Sussan Ley, who is a spokesman of the Environment Minister said that the origin of the bomb is not known and even the age could not be estimated due to its deterioration. Ley said that the fisherman and divers had saved many lives and one of Australia’s most important reefs from the destruction that the explosive could cause. He said, “The device was regarded as live by the navy and the consequences could have been quite frightening. Thankfully the reef’s precious ecosystem is safe and most importantly so are future visitors”.

(Image Credits: AP)