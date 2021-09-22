UNGA: Reenat Sandhu, Secretary West To Represent India At 76th Session

India will be represented in the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) high-level discussions by Reenat Sandhu, UNGA Secretary West. The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations wrote on Twitter about it as well as informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his speech on September 25. The tweet further reads that India will extend its assistance to the President of the 76th session of the high-level UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid and will follow the 'five rays of hope" for his Presidency of the 76th session.

India at #UNGA76



Secretary West @reenat_sandhu represents India🇮🇳 at the opening of the #UNGA High Level Week.



PM @narendramodi will deliver his remarks on 25 Sep.



🇮🇳 will extend all support to @UN_PGA as he pursues the ‘five rays of hope” for his Presidency of #UNGA76. pic.twitter.com/UCY2qTOBbM — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) September 21, 2021

On 225th September, PM Modi will speak at the United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) 76th Session's General Debate of the High-Level Session. PM Modi is also scheduled to attend the Quadrilateral Framework Leaders' Summit on September 24 in Washington, DC, before the UNGA conference. The event will feature Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and US President Joe Biden. The four leaders are scheduled to talk about bilateral, multilateral relations, COVID-19, the climate problem, and supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

As per ANI, the five rays of hope represent ‘Recovering from COVID19; Restoring Sustainably; Responsive to the Planet's Needs; Respecting All People's Rights and Reforming the UN’.

The President of the 76th session of UNGA on "rays of hope"

While addressing a gathering during the opening of the 76th General Debate, the President of the 76th session of UNGA, Sahid cautioned global leaders that they are at a crossroads and must choose between isolationism and mutual annihilation or a route that is sustainable and robust. Shahid stated that his plans to continue 'five rays of hope,' will guide the 193-member General Assembly's initiatives this year.

Fragility, violence, COVID-19, and climate change are the current issues the globe is facing, according to Shahid. He stated that humanity had produced numerous viable COVID-19 vaccines in a record amount of time. He mentioned how scientists and researchers from dozens of nations worked together on a magnificent accomplishment of human creativity.

Shahid also emphasised the importance of refocusing global attention on the climate problem, which had been pushed aside owing to the COVID-19 epidemic. Shahid stated that he will organise a series of climate-related activities. The 26th UN Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow will assist to raise ambition and guarantee that action is high on the agenda.

The president even stated world governments must maintain the values of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, especially in times of conflict or struggle.

(Image: Twitter/ @IndiaUNNewYork)