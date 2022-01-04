UNGA Welcomes P5 Nations' Pledge To Avoid Nuclear War: 'Right Message To The World'

The statement by five nuclear powers on the impermissibility of nuclear war was the "right message" addressed to the whole world at the beginning of 2022, the UN General Assembly’s President Abdullah Shahid said on Monday. It is to mention that leaders of the five major nuclear powers - Russia, China, the United States, Britain and France - adopted a joint statement in which they affirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. They stressed that they “consider the avoidance of war between nuclear-weapon states and the reduction of strategic risks as our foremost responsibilities”.

To this, while speaking to Sputnik, Shahid’s spokesperson Paulina Kubiak said that the UNGA President welcomes the joint statement made by the P5 states. Kubiak said that Abdullah Shahid believes that the commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) obligations is the “right message” to the entire planet as the new year begins.

"President Abdulla Shahid welcomes the joint statement made by the five nuclear powers who are also the permanent members of the Security Council," Kubiak said, adding, "The commitment to Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) obligations, including article 6 obligation, and the desire to increase mutual understanding and confidence and prevent an arms race that would benefit none and endanger all, is the right message to the entire plant as we begin the new year."

‘World without nuclear weapons’

Meanwhile, on Monday, the five nuclear powers called the reduction of the strategic risks as their “foremost responsibility”, in the statement. The countries underlined their shared intention of maintaining and strengthening national measures to prevent unauthorised or unintended use of nuclear weapons. For the same, the nuclear powers underlined their desire to work with all states to create a secured environment more conducive to progress on disarmament with the ultimate goal of a 'world without nuclear weapons' with undiminished security for all.

"We intend to continue seeking bilateral and multilateral diplomatic approaches to avoid military confrontations, strengthen stability and predictability, increase mutual understanding and confidence, and prevent an arms race that would benefit none and endanger all," the countries concluded in the statement.

(Image: AP)