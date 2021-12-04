UNHCR Calls For Increase In Humanitarian Aid For 3.5mn Afghans Displaced In Conflict

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Friday called for an increase in humanitarian aid to 3.5 million people in Afghanistan, noting that the acute crisis in the war-torn country is "certainly not going away," instead is "multiplying and increasing." Speaking at a media briefing in Geneva, UNHCR spokesperson, Babar Baloch said that around 23 million people or 55% of the entire population are facing extreme levels of hunger- nearly 9 million of whom are at the risk of famine. Highlighting that the looming winter has added to the existing woes of lack of adequate supplies of food, clothing and fuel, Baloch said that "temperatures are expected to drop below -25°C and many displaced families (still) lack proper shelter."

Reminding that the humanitarian crisis in the country is escalating daily, Afghanistan is also reeling under "unprecedented" levels of hunger. As per UNHCR, the agency has assisted some 70,000 people displaced across the country in 2021 itself after the Taliban took over Kabul in mid-August.

"Every week, the agency is helping nearly 60,000 but as we reach thousands, we find thousand more are in need of humanitarian assistance," Baloch said appealing for "further resources for the most vulnerable."

Afghanistan is on the brink of 'humanitarian catastrophe': UNHCR

Afghanistan has been reeling under convergence of acute crises even before the Taliban took power in August. With severe drought withering crops, the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic had skyrocketed poverty fuelled by the country’s long-running conflict, which has currently left over 3 million Afghans internally displaced, UNHCR said in a report published on December 2.

Now, the war-torn is on the brink of what the UN Special Representative Deborah Lyons has described as “a humanitarian catastrophe” with effects of an imploding economy is being felt across society, the statement added. As per official data published by the agency, in 668,000 Afghans displaced by fighting since the start of this year, some 50,000 fled to Kabul, the capital, earlier this year. "The city is located at an altitude of 1,800 metres and during winter temperatures here often dip to well below 0° Celsius at night. While some have returned to their home areas in recent weeks, others remain fearful or have no homes to return to," the statement noted. As international communities and world powers continue to keep Afghan assets frozen, many citizens are expected to spend the cold winter months in makeshift shelters or crammed into unheated rented rooms, wondering how they will afford their next meal.

