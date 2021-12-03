UNHCR Calls For Regional Mechanism To Combat 'unprecedented' Crises In Mexico, C.America

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi in an impassioned appeal, called for a regional mechanism to help scale up, coordinate and create synergies between the different programs and policies dealing with the 'unprecedented' displacement in Mexico and Central America. The call for the immediate bolstering of efforts towards existing initiatives came after the UNHCR chief concluded a 10-day visit to El Salvador, Mexico and Guatemala where he observed a string of interconnected economic, social and humanitarian crises, the UN Refugee Agency said in a statement released on Thursday.

“Instead of erecting walls to contain people, we need to stabilize those on the move by creating the necessary conditions so that they don’t need to leave and those who need to leave find what they need closer to home,” Grandi explained.

Seeking robust actions to create a regional mechanism and generate synergies between existing programs, the UNHCR chief also called for strengthening alliances, platforms and fora that are trying to address the structural causes of human mobility. Grandi's concerns stem from the large-scale internal displacements in the border areas of Mexico, insecurity caused by gangs and organised crimes fuelled by the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the refugee agency, nearly 1 million people have so far been displaced in Mexico and Central America.

Over 1mn displaced in Mexico and Central America

Migrants and asylum seekers from further south and from the Caribbean are increasingly transiting through Central America. In 2021, over 1 million men, women and children have crossed from Colombia to Panama through the jungle-covered Darien Gap, the UNHCR mentioned. Additionally, in the first six months of 2021, Mexico has recorded the third-highest number of migrant applications in the world.

“Mexico and Guatemala are not only countries of transit but increasingly places where refugees and migrants are finding safety and access to opportunities,” Grandi stated, as per UNHCR. “In these two countries, I saw examples of generosity, a warm welcome and genuine efforts to make refugees part of the fabric of society and the economy. I also met many refugees who are happily working, studying and contributing in many different ways to their host communities," he added.

The statement by the UNHCR chief comes after he participated in the 4th Annual meeting of the Comprehensive Regional Protection and Solutions Framework (MIRPS) in El Salvador. The framework brings together Belize, Costa Rica z El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Panama to coordinate regional and national responses aimed at mitigating the root cause of forced displacement. It also helps to provide effective responses to the needs of asylum seekers, refugees and returnees. At the meet, Grandi acknowledged the "excellent initiatives and local projects in the region" adding that "but by themselves, they are not enough." Calling for enhanced participation of the respective organisations, the UNHCR chief concluded, "To make a difference we need to replicate them, expand their reach and interconnect them. We need to scale up the response and this requires the much more active participation of development actors, regional institutions, international banks, United Nations agencies and civil society."

