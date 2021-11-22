UNHCR Resettles 71 Refugees From Libya To Canada Amid Escalating Crisis In North Africa

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) resettled a batch of 71 asylum seekers from Libya to Canada. The agency for refugees informed that the individuals settled in Canada, on 15 November, include 31 children and families from Syria, Sudan, Palestine and Somalia, who were victims of kidnapping and ill-treatment in Libya. The resettlement was supported by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The group also included women and girls at risk, survivors of violence and/or torture, persons with medical conditions, and/or legal and/or physical protection needed, the UNHCR said in a statement. On the same day, another family of four was flown to Norway after flights resumed on 15 November after almost a year-long hiatus. According to the UNHCR, currently, there are at least 41,404 refugees and asylum seekers registered in Libya for resettlement.

Spike in number of illegal migrants off Libyan coast sparks tensions

Meanwhile, there has been a considerable spike in instances of illegal migration off the Libyan coast. On November 18, a total of 302 migrants in three boats were intercepted, rescued at sea and returned to Tripoli and Azzawya, the UNHCR said in a statement. Among the 302 were 50 women and 22 children who were attended by the International Red Cross and provided medical aid and relief items. So far this year, a total of 29,427 illegal immigrants were logged by the UN refugee agency. While 490 died attempting to migrate in small boats, another 736 went missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean Sea route, as per IOM. Meanwhile, those who returned to Libya were forced into 'rescued migrant' centres, which are overcrowded and face a dire humanitarian crisis. Libya has continued to run the centres despite repeated calls from the international community to close them down.

Conflict in Libya

Nine years after the fall of Libya's former leader Muammar Qaddafi, Libyan citizens continue to struggle for peace and stability amidst violent uprisings in the nation. "External factors have exacerbated Libya's problems by funneling money and weapons to proxies that have put personal interests above those of the Libyan people," mentioned the United States Institute of Peace. Meanwhile, the United Nations' peace brokering process has also been "overshadowed" by sponsored foreign government conferences. Additionally, internal conflicts have left Libyan borders porous, facilitating increased trafficking and smuggling of weapons.

