UNHCR Urges Nations To 'facilitate & Expedite' Reunification Of Afghan Families

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), on Friday, urged all nations to prioritise reunification of Afghan families who were separated during the mass evacuation after the Taliban takeover in the war-torn country in August. The appeal from the UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo came while she was speaking at the press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. "While recent political developments in Afghanistan have not led to large-scale cross-border displacement, many among pre-existing Afghan refugee and asylum seeker populations remain separated from their families owing to the inaccessibility of family reunification procedures," Mantoo said during the briefing as per the UN's official statement.

According to the apex refugee organisation, many Afghans were approaching the agency offices desperately concerned for the safety and welfare of their family members who now remain in Afghanistan or neighbouring countries. Reviewing the situation, the agency has urged all nations to "facilitate and expedite" family reunion admission procedures to protect lives on account of the exceptionally challenging situation in the country. Reuniting family programs must include extended families on establishing dependency of the member, the UNHCR spokesperson mentioned adding that the principle of Afghan refugees' family unity is protected under international law and in binding legal instruments.

"In the current context, many of those seeking to reunify with their loved ones in third countries will in any case qualify as refugees and be eligible for all refugee protection safeguards...Domestic legislation in many countries also gives effect to this principle," Mantoo stated.

Meanwhile, she applauded the efforts of the nations that have recently committed to fast-tracking the process of locating people to reunify with their family members, including through the adoption of humanitarian visa programs and priortised reunification procedures for Afghan families. "UNHCR is urging states to ease, expand and expedite these arrangements," Mantoo said.

Administrative barriers could impede family reunion

Speaking at the presser, the UNHCR spokesperson acknowledged the legal framework of "many countries" that supported and helped accelerate refugee family reunification and other specific safeguard and waivers. However, Mantoo also expressed concerns over administrative barriers that may impede availing the legal rights. "Some of these barriers are prohibitive cost, lengthy waiting times and inflexible documentation requirements," Mantoo noted.

UNHCR spokesperson from Kabul Babar Baloch also raised similar concerns while speaking from Kabul on Friday, Anadolu Agency reported. "Once you go out and meet people, you get a sense of desperation and destitution in terms of the needs of the people, and the economy as the services are nearing a collapse over here," he said. Baloch also highlighted the 'urgent need' for relief as the approaching winter is expected to double the dire crisis the citizens are already grappling with. Notably, some 20 million people, which is almost half the population in Afghanistan, depend on aid to survive, and the number is rising.

(Image: @UNHCR)