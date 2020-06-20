UNHRC Approves Resolution On Israel By A Slim Margin, Calls For 'accountability, Justice'

United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has passed the resolution with a thin margin on June 19 that would implement strict penalties against Israel for the settlement activities and accusations of human rights violations including an arms embargo. According to international media reports, the resolution has also called on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to come up with a report in 2021 on how Israel can be cornered to adhere to UN resolutions that call for ceasing settlement activity and the withdrawal to lines before 1967. The Geneva-based organisation approved the resolution by 22-8 vote and 17 abstentions in its 43rd online sessions.

#HRC43 Council adopts w 22Y, 8N, 17Abst. res. ensuring accountability & #justice for all violations of intl. law in #OPT, incl. East Jerusalem & calls on all parties to ensure future demonstrations remain #peaceful & to abstain from actions that could endanger lives of civilians. pic.twitter.com/PFnlkQvfPx — HRC SECRETARIAT (@UN_HRC) June 19, 2020

The resolution has called “upon all states to promote compliance with international law and all High Contracting Parties to the Fourth Geneva Convention...including by ensuring that they do not become involved in internationally unlawful conduct, and to assess the potential that arms could be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian or human rights law.”

'Breach of international law'

The UNHRC approving the resolution on Israel came just days after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called Israeli annexations on West Bank amounts to “breach of international law”. While addressing the British parliament over possibility of imposing sanctions on Israel over its developments on West Bank settlements, Johnson noted that the country has “strongly objected” and said they believe in a two-state solution. On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to annex Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley. This move has the potential to dismantle any hopes of a Palestinian state.

Johnson said: “I believe that what is proposed by Israel would amount to a breach of international law. We have strongly objected. We believe profoundly in a two-state solution and we will continue to make that case.”

