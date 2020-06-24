UNICEF Warns 120 Million South Asian Children Might Slip Into Poverty Due To Coronavirus

As COVID-19 crisis flares in South Asian countries, as many as 120 million children, including in India, could be hit with severe poverty over the next six months increasing this figure to an estimated 360 million in the region, a UNICEF report revealed on June 23. UNICEF further warned the governments to take immediate actions as coronavirus pandemic unravels decades of health, education, and other advances for children.

Indicative that at least 600 million South Asian Children’s lives are expected to be upended due to the health crisis, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia Jean Gough said, “The side-effects of the pandemic across South Asia, including the lockdown and other measures, have been damaging for children in numerous ways.” Adding, that the futures of children are torn apart, he said, “The longer-term impact of the economic crisis on children will be on a different scale entirely. Without urgent action now, COVID-19 could destroy the hopes and futures of an entire generation,” in a press release on UNICEF’s official website.

This is how #COVID19 is threatening the lives of 600 million children - and what UNICEF is doing to help. 👇#LivesUpendedhttps://t.co/3TTndFMON1 — UNICEF (@UNICEF) June 23, 2020

While they may be less susceptible to the virus itself, children are being profoundly affected by the fallout, including the economic and social consequences of the lockdown, the report by the UN children’s agency UNICEF said.

While the coronavirus has the “disastrous” immediate and longer-term consequences to immunization, nutrition and other vital health services, the lives of over 459,000 children and their mothers are endangered. Further, in rural areas, with school shuttered children have been devoid of education as 430 million kids have had to rely on remote learning with no electricity, and no internet access in most areas. As per the report, 32 million children were already out of school before the pandemic hit. Progress in healthcare due to COVID-19 has been “severely disrupted” and decades of progress on children’s education and other priorities risks being wiped out.

Direct more resources towards schemes

UNICEF's Lives Upended report highlights the importance of tackling critical child-related issues exposed by COVID-19. It suggests scaling up of low-tech home learning solutions for kids living in remote areas and urban slums, and children with disabilities. Further, Governments should immediately direct more resources towards social protection schemes, including emergency universal child benefits and school feeding programmes to mitigate the impact on poorer families.

