UN Counter-Terrorism Committee Adopts Delhi Declaration; Key Takeaways Here

The United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee on Saturday, October 29, unanimously adopted the Delhi Declaration that aims at tackling terrorism. The declaration outlines the means to counter the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes. It also affirms that terrorism "in all forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security."

The landmark Delhi Declaration was adopted by the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee after the meeting held in Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace Hotel where speakers paid tribute to the 26/11 victims. It focused on how new and emerging technologies might be exploited by terror operatives in pushing the agenda of global terrorism.

#DelhiDeclaration adopted unanimously as the outcome of the Special Meeting of the @UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee. https://t.co/e5PajeAXo6 pic.twitter.com/6L95rGfPea — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 29, 2022

Key takeaways of Delhi Declaration

According to the new Delhi Declaration, India now plans to execute the recommendations based on three themes of the CTC special meeting. These include the "Countering Terrorist Exploitation of ICT and Emerging Technologies", "Threats and opportunities related to new payment technologies and fundraising methods," and "Threats posed by the misuse of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) by terrorists". At the summit, India reaffirmed its commitment to combat terrorism in cooperation with the key global players being the victim of terror infiltration on its own soil from the neighbouring nation of Pakistan.

"India expressed determination to contribute further to enhancing the effectiveness of the overall effort to fight this scourge on a global level. It also reaffirmed that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization, or ethnic group," ANI reported, citing the declaration.

The UNSC’s Counter Terrorism Committee issued the #DelhiDeclaration today.



Some Key takeaways: pic.twitter.com/cLGl7U998S — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 29, 2022

India asserted that the increased use of the internet and other information and communications technologies, including social media platforms, has been ramped up in its use by terrorists. New Delhi also acknowledged that the innovations in financial technologies— such as crowdfunding platforms—also present a serious risk and challenges of misuse for terrorist financing. The country also expressed concern about the global misuse of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) by terrorists to attack the critical infrastructure of a country to destabilize the situation. India also appealed to the UN Member States to ensure zero tolerance towards terrorism, consistent with their obligations under international laws.

Adopted! The Delhi Declaration on countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes. Topical and relevant. #counterterrorism pic.twitter.com/FSDW8ppA8m — Ruchira Kamboj (@ruchirakamboj) October 29, 2022

Moreover, it recognized that innovations in financial technologies such as crowdfunding platforms present a risk of being misused for terrorist financing. It also expressed concern over the increasing global misuse of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) by terrorists to conduct attacks against critical infrastructure. In view of this, it urged all Member States to ensure zero tolerance towards terrorism, consistent with their obligations under international laws.

It further noted the significance of the Member States and CTED to continue voluntary cooperation with the private sector and civil society, including women and women's organizations, for more effective means to counter the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.

India supports the United Nations-affiliated Tech Against Terrorism initiative

In the newly adopted declaration, India supported the United Nations-affiliated Tech Against Terrorism initiative to foster collaboration with representatives of the technology industry, including smaller technology companies, civil society, academia, and the Government. This, it stated, would disrupt terrorists' ability to use the Internet in furtherance of terrorist purposes. India also noted the importance of respecting human rights and fundamental freedoms as it took note of the industry-led Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT) initiatives.

It also suggested that there was now an urgency to counter the terror groups such as ISIL, also known as Daesh and Al-Qaeda, and their affiliates, and snub their funding for new recruits. India also opposed the flow of weapons, military equipment, UAS, and their components, and improvised explosive devices IEDs to such terror organizations.

Financial Action Task Force (FATF) works concerning virtual assets and virtual assets service providers to combat terrorism were also acknowledged by India. The agency has taken action against the risks that the services offered by virtual asset service providers (virtual assets like blockchain, bitcoin, crypto assets, and virtual currencies) pose on the security by funding terrorism.