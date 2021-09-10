United Nations Envoy Calls For Modus Vivendi To Fuel Cash Flow In Afghanistan

UN Envoy for Afghanistan, on Thursday, 9 September 2021, called for a modus vivendi for money to flow in the Taliban controlled state and tackle the dire humanitarian crisis that has ensued. Addressing a virtual UN Security Council meeting, Deborah Lyons said that while frozen funds and assets were necessary to deprive the Taliban of resources, it could trigger an economic slowdown and throw millions of Afghans in poverty and hunger while setting the country back for generations. Notably, international organisations and western powers including the US have frozen billions of funds including donor aids.

To tackle the problem, she called for a ‘Modus Vivendi’ or a ‘way of life' to be created so that Afghanistan’s economy could “breathe for a few more months.” Highlighting that the central Asian country was already in a humanitarian crisis before the Taliban takeover, the UN official said that the crisis must not wait for political decisions, adding that the aid could help desperate Afghans struggling to make ends meet. Additionally, a release of funds could also give the Taliban a chance to depict a “genuine willingness” to do things differently this time.

"A modus vivendi must be found -- and quickly -- that allows money to flow to Afghanistan to prevent a total breakdown of the economy and social order," she was quoted as saying by Xinhua News.

'Aid should be distributed by NGOs'

Lyons proposed that while it was pivotal to release funds and supplies to Afghanistan, it was equally essential to ensure that the money is spent where it is needed and not misused by the Talibs. For that, she said, the aid needed to be disseminated through the UN and other Non-Governmental organisations.

"In the current environment, the UN role must be clear and build on our humanitarian imperative. There is an immediate and pressing need to deliver, on a huge scale, essential humanitarian aid in areas such as health, food security, non-food items, and sanitation," said Lyons.

Earlier in August, the Taliban ordered banks to reopen but residents said that most of the banks remained closed. Meanwhile, a discreet report revealed the skyrocketing price of food and water at Kabul’s international airport. An added problem is that many of the storekeepers are now demanding US dollars instead of Afghan currency, further escalating the turmoil.

