Unrest In Solomon Islands: Is China Behind The Chaotic Situation?

The Solomon Islands was rocked by two days of civil unrest over the country's switching of links from Taiwan to China. At least three persons were killed in the riots that erupted on Wednesday. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at demonstrators from Malaita after they set fire to the National Parliament and many other buildings in Honiara, as per AP. What began as a peaceful protest was marred by violence and looting of public and private properties.

The protests came after citizens mainly from Honiara’s Chinatown and its downtown precinct demanded the resignation of Solomon Island’s PM Manasseh Sogavare over lack of services, corruption and Chinese businesses offering jobs to foreigners rather than natives.

While PM, in a veiled reference, suggested Taiwanese and American interference in stirring up the protests, some are questioning whether China played any role in fuelling the unrest.

How is China involved?

Inter-ethnic tensions have spurred frequent protests fuelled by violence in the Solomon Islands. China has provided yet another cause for dissatisfaction among the ethnic majority, with PM Sogavare’s government supporting Beijing and Malaitian leaders supporting Taiwan. As per AP, critics have also blamed Chinese companies in the Solomon Islands for giving jobs to foreigners rather than locals.

Talking to AP, a local journalist, Gina Kekea, highlighted that the foreign policy switch to Beijing was done with "little public consultation" and was one of a myriad of issues that led to the protests. "There were also complaints that foreign companies were not providing local jobs," Kekea said.

“Chinese businesses and (other) Asian businesses ... seem to have most of the work, especially when it comes to extracting resources, which people feel strongly about,” Kekea added.

Despite the protests, Sogavare on Friday reiterated his stance on embracing Beijing over Taiwan, and emphasising that the "only issue" in violence was "unfortunately influenced and encouraged by other powers."

It is to be noted that Sogavare's move came after he was angered with the US' refusal to provide direct aid worth millions to Malaita, the most populous island, and offered it through the central island. On being upset with Washington, Sogavare decided to ramp up diplomatic ties with China, gradually tilting away from Taiwan in 2019, which infuriated the leaders of the Solomon Islands' most populous province, Malaita.

The leaders of Malaita, who had forged deep ties with Taipei, complained that their island had been unfairly treated and deprived of government investment since the shift of diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China, thus, fuelling protests demanding the resignation of PM Sogavare.

Meanwhile, the issues woven from "abject poverty" and limited economic development have remained warm for decades between Honiara's Chinatown and it's downtown precinct, Jonathan Pryke (Director of the Sydney-based Lowy Institute think tank's Pacific Islands program) told AP.

Solomon Islands unrest

Ethnic tensions between Guadalcanal and Malaita fuelled since late 1990 after natives of the Guadalcanal launched the campaign of violence and intimidation to drive the Malaitians off the island. In retaliation, Malaita formed a militia named Malaita Eagle Force to protect them in the conflict.

This led the government to declare a four-month state of emergency in 1999, as per AP. Ethnically divided law and order forced Guadalcanal to collapse. Later in 2000, the Malaitian militia kidnapped then PM Bartholomew Ulufa'alu, a Malaitian, accusing him of 'not doing enough' for the community. He resigned in exchange for freedom and Sogavare began his first of four stints as an 'unstable' leader.

It is to be mentioned that with a population of 7 lakh, the Solomon Islands is located about 1,500 kms northeast of Australia. The island is famous for its pivotal Battle of Guadalcanal during World War II. The island, earlier a Protectorate, became the Solomon Islands in 1978 with Queen Elizabeth II as the head of the state.

(With AP inputs)

(Image: AP)